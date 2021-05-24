“Many promises”: Vertical farming is rooted in Virginia.





Controlled digital lights help produce high-density forage grass on the Grov Olympus vertical farming machine in Utah. Olympus Tower Farm uses a controlled environment to grow sprouted wheat and barley grass in a space of 857 square feet and uses 95% less water to grow 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of grass per day. Produce and replace 35-50 acres of land. (Photo by George Frey / Getty Images)

Imagine a lettuce field.

Lettuce is all butter crunch, scattered in the fields like crunchy rosettes. Each is sown by a farmer, kept pest-free, watered for several weeks, finally cut at the root, then rinsed and packed for transport. Each is destined for a different meal: a laid-back evening salad on the pouch, a plate cleverly arranged at the restaurant’s two-top, and a vegetarian alternative at Grandma No. 80.

Now imagine that six of these fields are all stacked on top of each other.

The idea is not an exaggeration. In fact, it’s already a reality in Virginia, and a new, more technology-oriented form of farming known as vertical farming is quietly taking root.

Tony Banks, Senior Assistant Director of Agriculture, Development and Innovation at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, says there are many possibilities. We continue to monitor the invasion of cities, and we are seeing more and more food because of this demand to produce food near where people actually live.

Vertical farming, the simplest system in which plants are grown in vertical stacks since the beginning of the Millennium transition, increases crop production by 6-8 times or more without growing producers. Promised to revolutionize yields by enabling their footprints.

I’m trying to use the area more intensively. Leonard Gichinji, a professor of sustainable urban agriculture at Virginia State University and working with Virginia State University, needs to maximize vertical space because it is limited by horizontal space. It states.

The concept is flexible and scalable. The stack can be small. It’s just a small shelf that can be installed in restaurants and convenience stores to grow agricultural products within the reach of customers. Alternatively, you can fill the warehouse to bring an industrial dimension to agriculture.

There is a wide range. On the one hand, most of you have a highly automated greenhouse, Banks said. On the other hand, you could be in a warehouse, everything grows in a huge assembly of racks, with full artificial lighting and hydroponics.

The latter type of vertical farming is essentially high-tech manufacturing, and scientists and other experts are exploring different types of indoor possibilities. Controlled Environmental Agricultural Innovation at Danville Institute for Advanced Learning Research Agriculture can be retained for Virginia, says Scott Roman, director of the center.

State authorities have been working for decades to encourage farmers who once depended on golden leaves to diversify their businesses, especially in the historic tobacco region of the South Side. It’s no coincidence that the Center for Managed Environmental Agriculture Innovation was set up in an area that once devoted itself to tobacco and is now empty, with a rich agricultural history and abundant old warehouses.

It’s also coincidental that in 2019, Governor Ralph Norsams announced that vertical farming company Aero Farms had decided to build a $ 42 million facility in an industrial park jointly run by Danville and Pit Sylvania County. It wasn’t. Virginia has invested about $ 1.5 million in state grants and incentives to proactively appeal for the project. In exchange, AeroFarms promised to build a facility, hire 92 people, and buy about $ 20 million in Virginia’s agricultural and forestry products.

But AeroFarms’ Virginia location will be the largest vertical farm in the state once built, but it’s not the only one. Over the past few years, other businesses have quietly taken root. Rockingham’s Shenando Farms operates a large facility for growing herbs and lettuce. In Lawton, Beanstalk grows a variety of vegetables. Arlington’s Fresh Impact Farm, which grows herbs, vegetables and edible flowers, announced an expansion this spring in collaboration with the Governor’s Office. Richmond’s Babylon Microfarm is developing advanced technology to spread small-scale vertical farming throughout the country. Other efforts are underway.

According to Roman, it was in a great position on the east coast in terms of densely populated areas. And it’s a friendly environment for business, and we have a legacy of hard-working work.

Controlled environmental agriculture

Vertical farming is relatively new, but its lineage is much longer and is nested within a family tree of controlled environmental farming, including all kinds of production taking place within the structure.

From Orangery in Rome to modern greenhouses, controlled environmental farming offers the benefits built into management, the first descriptor.

Outdoors, farmers are in the whims of the weather, plagued by pests and diseases, and involved in endless struggles to keep water and fertilizers in their fields.

Indoors, the equation changes. Due to the precisely designed system, agriculture in a controlled environment tends to require little or no water, fertilizers and pesticides compared to traditional agriculture. In addition, certain system designs can allow growers to grow their crops 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. AeroFarms states that the technology can produce leafy vegetables 390 times more productively than field-grown plants.

A vertical microfarm known as a crop box. (Virginia State University)

Michael Evans, director of the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences, Virginia Tech, said he was able to schedule crops. I can basically optimize the environment of the crop.

Of course, there are drawbacks. All the nature that was once provided to plants must now be provided by humans or machines.

In the greenhouse, you take advantage of the natural sunlight. You haven’t paid for it, Evans said. But you are paying a fair amount for heating and cooling. The downside of switching to an indoor vertical system is that it has to supply light. Other costs are reduced at the same time. Without the translucent walls of the greenhouse, the insulation will be better and the heating and cooling may be reduced.

For years, exorbitantly high energy costs have eliminated vertical farming as a viable option for producers working in controlled environmental farming. It was technological innovation that changed the playing field. It is a high power and high efficiency LED.

The economic potential for indoor vertical farming to work was the development of LED lighting to significantly change the energy equation. It makes it economically feasible to provide the light that the crop needs.

New generation farmer

Despite that promise, vertical farming does not replace traditional farming, experts say. Many of Virginia’s largest commercial crops, soybeans, corn, and hay, are grown on such a large scale that it would be absurd to try to transport them indoors.

Where agriculture in a controlled environment has found a growing niche in the produce best known to the average Virginian: lettuce, herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, herbs, microgreens and more. Experiments on growing strawberries indoors are also underway, and Evans pointed out that marijuana may not be too late if legalized, but the federal government continues to classify plants as illegal and Virginia Tech. Institutions like will not be able to handle it.

The idea of ​​local foods grown just a short distance away is increasingly appealing to consumers of these products. It could be a debate in favor of controlled environmental farming and vertical farming, Banks said.

When we import food into this country, we import fruits and vegetables that require a lot of manual labor, he said. As a result, there is an opportunity to offset some of these imports and reduce reliance on food produced abroad.

Both Banks and Evans have noted unusual aspects of vertical farming. It is attractive to younger and often more urban Virginians.

It is gaining a whole new generation of people who are interested in agriculture. It’s a different type of agriculture, but Evans said it has a lot of students. He added that the Virginia Tech School of Plant and Environmental Sciences needs to change the curriculum it teaches in order to prepare students with an interest in controlled environmental agriculture.

For the younger generation, who are increasingly interested in social and political justice, the opportunity to fill food deserts and involve local workers in the local food system provided by controlled environmental farming and vertical farming is attractive. It is a typical outlook. Many students are eager to look beyond existing agricultural structures and recently spent $ 600,000 from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to explore the use of “microfarms” incorporating vertical farming. Githinji, who received the grant, said. To deal with the food desert near the city.

He said it was not uncommon for extension workers to receive calls saying, “As long as you want to grow more food, you can’t afford to buy another quarter acre.” So you ask people what they can do with what they have.

Another attraction is technology. Vertical farming can be small or large, but its large applications rely on intriguing, evolving, and increasingly sophisticated technologies among the startup community.

This is a very exciting industry and is rapidly becoming mainstream, said Alexander Olesen, CEO and co-founder of Babylon Microfarm, a Richmond-based startup. .. Babylon received a $ 75,000 grant from the Federal Research and Commercialization Fund in 2020. It aims to support SMEs in the emerging research and technology sectors, building small-scale vertical farming as a sustainable amenity for these locations.

Increasingly popular areas are also driving the need for more workers, more expertise and more training, many people interviewed for this story said. .. The Center for Managed Environmental Agricultural Innovation in Danville received a state grant of $ 365,000 in 2020 and is key to that effort. A plan announced last month by the Governor’s Office is that Sunny Farm, a hydroponic greenhouse startup, will build a 1.2-square-foot greenhouse on Virginia Beach, the largest on the east coast, at Virginia Tech and the Virginia Community College System. We plan to develop it in cooperation with. Education and training in controlled environmental agriculture.

While our goal is to support Virginia’s controlled environmental agriculture industry, Evans said he was also working to create an innovative, controlled environmental agricultural ecosystem in Virginia. I will.

These companies may be just the beginning.

When people saw it working, they intended to see them prosper throughout the Commonwealth, Gitinji said.

