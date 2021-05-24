The harmful potential of the purchase came to pay later





If Gen Z sees awakening as one of its virtues, immediate satisfaction can be its vice.

Takeaway that is ordered on your smartphone and delivered within minutes. Movies streamed on demand. And forget to save for new clothes and shop in the store: buy as much as you like online using Klarna or Affirm and their disliked interest-free credits.

This may all sound like pure progress. But the new norms also produce fallout. A lively moped army with low-wage gig workers. Significant increase in time and money spent on idle screen-based entertainment. And the potentially insidious normalization of getting exactly what you want online when you want it, regardless of whether you have the money to buy it.

Credit innovation is accelerating and is deepening its role at the heart of the consumer economy. Credit card companies that usually impose high interest rates are still at the core. Payday loans grew and declined as regulators sought to protect low-wage customers from lenders’ exorbitant claims. “Buy Now” finance, such as Klarna and Affirm, is the latest “everyone wins” innovation for tech-savvy generations. Online short-term credits are usually interest-free and form has little hassle. filling.

However, this concept has more subtle drawbacks. Other than very short-term credits, you often pay interest. If you miss a payment, you may be subject to severe penalties. Fees to retailers also mean that costs can be indirectly passed on.

Especially harmful is the pattern of not paying immediately for even the smallest items, and the entire generation inhabits large numbers of small credit purchases. (Why do I need to spread the cost of a £ 2.10 pack of Boohoo socks over the months? Still, Klarna, Clearpay, Laybuy and Zip have to buy these socks now and pay later. We offer various options from 35p per week.)

There is no doubt that these companies, especially Klarna, which is currently a leader in 20 countries, are formidable start-ups. Much more user-friendly than traditional banks. They have clever skills. And they have accumulated a record of impressive expansion. Last year, Klarna’s lending surged, with assets up 55% to 62 billion SKr, but further to the deficit (1.2 billion SKr).

Whatever the strengths and weaknesses of BNPL finance, it is alarming that it is largely unregulated in many markets, including the United Kingdom.

UK policymakers warn that this will change. Woolard’s review of the unsecured credit market, completed earlier this year, said “there is an urgent need to regulate all Binau Payer (BNPL) products.”

The Financial Conduct Authority agreed and said the government had “a strong and imminent lawsuit over the regulation of BNPL operations.” But almost nothing has happened yet. Talks with the government are coming soon, but the promised FCA policy document is three months behind until July.

The problem for the government is that a new regulatory initiative for innovative financial companies will support Britain after Brexit as a broader deregulator as a defender of future FinTech, freed from EU bureaucracy. It is to weaken the broad determination.

It’s tension that companies like Klarna are catching. In an interview with the Financial Times last week, CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski acknowledged the need to regulate BNPL, but also “passed regulation” in the UK, one of the largest markets for Swedish companies. And consider what is too normative. ” Rules for checking to know customers, anti-money laundering and privacy. He suggested that this would help make Britain a more attractive place for listings. Europe’s most valuable unlisted start-ups have been brought to court by several financial centers because of potential volatility.

BNPL companies remain immature. For investors, that means untested risk. For example, Affirm strangely relies on Peloton, the current trendy home exercise business, which accounted for almost one-third of the business in the year to June last year. BNPL’s credit loss is low at this time, but customers who need to defer payments on a regular basis can also default first in the event of a recession. Investor confidence in Affirm is skyrocketing. After fluctuating in January, stock prices almost tripled within a month, but have since been slightly above the $ 49 variable price. The message should be the same for both BNPL users and investors. Buyers should be careful.

