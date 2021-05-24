Apple TV 4K’s new Siri remote control inspired by the iPod Click Wheel, according to CEO





The new Siri remotes got the most attention when Apple launched the new Apple TV 4K set-box at the “Spring loaded” event that caught its attention last month. The updated Siri remote control includes new features and controls that have surprised many. In an interview with Express.co.uk, Tim Twerdahl, Apple’s Vice President of Home and Audio Product Marketing, revealed that the new Siri remote for Apple TV is inspired by the iPod. It’s the same device that transformed Apple from a niche PC maker. To become a global high-tech powerhouse.

The aluminum remote control features a new Click Wheel design reminiscent of early-generation iPods, a mute button, and a new power button to turn the TV on and off. In the truest sense, Apple TV 4K’s brand new remote control is a homage to the iPod.

“If you think about it, on-demand formats such as VCRs and DVDs were the first, so you’re stuck with 2x, 4x, and 8x control speeds, which is neither intuitive nor convenient,” Twerdahl said. I will. Go to Express.co.uk. “You always overshoot and then try to get back to the point.”

“When I came up with this circular design, I thought it was a lot like the iPod’s quick wheel. So can it really help people who use TVs with such an interface? Video scrubbing Was very natural. Professional editors often use these jogging style controls. It’s very powerful and it’s really great to bring it into people’s living rooms. “

The last two Apple TV remotes. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Older Siri remotes for the Apple TV had a glossy black surface. On paper, that was a great idea. Swipe your thumb to control menus and playback. However, many people struggled with navigation, and their design choices didn’t work for consumers. In addition, the touch keypad on the top of the remote control is less accurate. The new remote design addresses all the issues consumers had with previous generation Siri remotes.

The latest version of Apple TV 4K comes with an A12 Bionic processor. It also supports 4K output, HDR and Dolby Atmos. In addition, Apple has added the ability to adjust the color presentation of Apple TV using iPhone 12.

The unique Click Wheel design has made Apple’s iPod a symbol. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

The new Apple TV 4K is 32GB for Rs 18,990 and Rs 20,900 for 64GB. This device is already available for purchase in India.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos