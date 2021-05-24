Watch Lady Dimitresque and Lady Maria fight in this boss battle





Ever wondered who will win the battle between Lady Maria of Bloodborne in the Astral Clock Tower and Resident Evil Village Buddy Lady Dimitresk? Now that the Garden of Eyes has the answer, it’s no wonder. Seriously, name the more iconic duo, I wait.

Since the release of Resident Evil Village earlier this month, I’m ashamed to admit how much time I’ve spent thinking about the bad guys in the world of video games, especially all Lady Dimitrescu in 9-foot glory.

At this point, I don’t remember writing the last story on this website that wasn’t about our Lord and Savior, Lady Dimitresk. Am I in love with her? Is this line of attachment unhealthy? Do you know!

So you can imagine my joy when discovering this incredible boss battle mashup between two iconic characters.

“The world of Bloodborne clashes with Resident Evil 8 Village, and a tall vampire woman confronts Bloodborne’s wife. Who is the strongest woman?” Said the Garden of Eyes.

Using the power of PS4 mods, Lady Dimitrescu has been added to Bloodborne, giving it a stack of branded skills and move sets, making combat more realistic with sharp claws and the final exciting transformation.

Lady Dimitresque has been reduced to the size of Lady Maria to make the fight more uniform. This is the worst for everyone on the internet who loves to comment on her absolutely huge height. Personally, I’m angry that the benefits given by her god of her 9-foot height were stripped before the battle, but hey, I don’t make the rules.

This video has been played over 140,000 times immediately since May 18th. As you can imagine, the comments section is clearly flooded with horny gamer notes.

Choose your fighter: Lady Dimitrescu or Lady Maria.

You can see the full battle below:

