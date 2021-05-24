Australian reforestation startup secures spot for Google Accelerator program





Lord of the Trees, an environmental technology startup specializing in precision drone planting, has been selected to participate in Google’s Sustainability Accelerator Program.

Sydney-based startups have been selected to participate in a five-month program due to their innovative use of drones, robotics and AI to tackle climate change.

Using technology, science and indigenous knowledge, ecosystem restoration startups plant seed pods in deforestation areas around the world, founder Aymeric Maudous tells the Smart Company.

Maudous, who launched Lord of the Trees almost two years ago, says he’s excited to join the accelerator program and get one-on-one mentoring.

Maudous explains that this initiative was launched in 2019 to drive viable progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Accelerators, with the support of Google mentors and outside experts, provide personalized training to help startup founders grow their business.

According to Maudous, he works closely with more than 20 Google team engineers and other subject experts to tackle product, engineering and financing challenges.

The Road of the Trees is directly addressing three of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals: climate change, underwater life and land life.

Maudous also states that he operates his business by addressing gender equality, decent work and economic growth, and responsible production, all of which meet UN goals.

Since its inception, Lord of the Trees has expanded rapidly to serve its Australian and international customers.

Maudous is currently discussing with two major universities about working on a blue carbon project to address wetland issues.

One is in Queensland, he says, with a buffer zone between the Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.

Overseas, the Lord of the Trees has deployed its technology to support the reconstruction of Greek forests after a wildfire and has been contracted by the Southeast Asian government to fulfill its promises under the Paris Agreement.

Maudous explains that the first way we built our business was to make it fully scalable very quickly.

Its mission to tackle climate change with the Lord of the Trees also captures investors’ intentions, with startups approaching the end of their initial funding with a goal of $ 400,000.

It’s been a long 6 months and it’s great. According to the founder, there is also a great deal of interest from local and foreign investors.

The challenge is huge, “he adds.

“We want to be part of the solution and develop technology to address the immense crisis we are facing.

