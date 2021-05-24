I read most of RTIH’s retail technology articles last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are articles on retail systems that have captured your fantasy in the last seven days, including the opening of another Amazon Fresh Store in London, an increase in robots, and a decrease in paper receipts.Amazon chooses Canary Wharf for the latest London Amazon Fresh Store

Amazon has opened an Amazon Fresh location in Canary Wharf, London.

It is the fourth convenience store in the UK with Just Walk Out Shopping technology, pioneered by Amazon Go in the US.

Five Sustainable Retail Technology Initiatives You Need to Know

Covering payments, robotic deliveries, electric vehicles and more, these companies are at the forefront of retail sustainability.

Costa Coffee Announces InstaVolt EV Charging Point Partnership

Costa Coffee has partnered with InstaVolt to install electric vehicle chargers at drive-through sites in up to 200 retail stores across the UK.

Starship Technologies reports Covid boost when milestones are reached

According to Starship Technologies, the number of autonomous distributions has quadrupled worldwide since the Covid-19 pandemic began, and the service is now available to 1 million people.

10 retail technology investments that should be on your radar

These companies are leading the way in delivering customer-centric experiences and initiatives that leverage retail systems.

Amazon expands treasure truck trading across the UK

Amazon has announced the UK expansion of its treasure truck products.

It was launched in London and Manchester in 2017.

boohoo participates in a phenomenal commerce for the launch of Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton websites

Online fashion retailer boohoo has launched its recently acquired brands Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton on an e-commerce platform in partnership with Astound Commerce.

Dunelm, River Island, Holland & Barrett Return to Beat The Receipt Campaign

River Island, Holland & Barrett and Dunelm became the first UK retailers to sign the Flux # BeatTheReceipt pledge.

Sezzle Ink Market America Worldwide, SHOP.COMBNPL Contract

Market America Worldwide, the owner of the e-commerce site SHOP.COM, buys now and pays the venture Sezzle later.

Morrisons has finished 10% teacher discount and is focusing on More For Teachers Club

Morrisons withdrew a 10% discount for teachers and school staff who were offered to thank them for their work during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter here.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos