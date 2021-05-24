How Larry Page and Sergey Brin tricked former Google CEO into inventing Chrome





Eric Schmidt reveals the story behind the invention of Google Chrome in 2015.

Former Google CEO Eric Emerson Schmidt revealed in a 2015 talk at Stanford University how Google’s web browser Chrome was invented. In a one-minute video posted on Twitter by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Schmidt said Larry Page and Sergey Brin, CEO and president of Google’s parent company, would play a trick on him. Google chrome.

Sharma captioned the video, “How Chrome invented @ ericschmidt’s fun BTS.”

In the video, Schmidt said Larry Page and Sergey Brin would often come to him to express his desire to build an operating system and browser. Second, Schmidt would tell them they weren’t strong enough to take on Microsoft.

“And he said there was no scenario to run the operating system and browser because Microsoft killed us and I don’t want to be killed,” Schmidt explained.

How Chrome was invented @ ericschmidt’s fun BTS. pic.twitter.com/N2fCylQ38f

Vijay Shekhar Sharma (jayvijayshekhar) May 23, 2021

Former Google CEO will admit that Larry and Sergey, and the entire team underneath, were full of clever people. “Yes, we have a lot of income, but these guys can kill us,” Schmidt feared.

“So they hired someone to improve Firefox’s performance. Six months later, I was called to one office and this person who was hired to improve Firefox’s performance managed to get Chrome. I invented it, “screamed the crowd.

“Shocking.” Then he asked how long they were working on it. They said they were doing it on their side. “No, you did it full-time,” he said.

“How many more? Oh, there are 10 more,” Schmidt said.

Then he asked if Larry Page and Sergey Brin knew about it. “Larry and Sergey encouraged it,” he replied.

“I knew they were going around me,” Schmidt said.

That’s why Chrome was invented, which is now the most popular browser, surpassing the popularity of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer and Mozilla’s Firefox.

This small clip has been viewed over 13,000 times and shared by over 120 people.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin met at Stanford University, where they earned a PhD in computer science. The duo launched Google in 1998. Larry and Sergey together invented Google’s PageRank algorithm. In 2015, they created Alphabet, which includes Google, Nest, Calisco, and other entities.

Another interesting trivia quiz about the two is to withdraw $ 1 a year from Alphabet. The source of their wealth is the value of the shares of the company they co-founded.

