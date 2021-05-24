Tinder update alerts users before sending offensive messages





Urian B., Tech Times, May 24, 2021 02:05 am

(Photo: Screenshot of Commons.Wikipedia.org) Tinder Update warns users before sending offensive messages

Tinder can be considered the most widely used dating app in the world. This is a popular platform used by people to find partners and spread love, so if users continue to send harassment or offensive messages using messaging options, the ultimate goal is Can’t be fulfilled.

New warning for The Tinder update

From now on, Tinder will encourage users to see a “Are you sure?” Notification. Stop and think again before sending a message that can offend people. According to TechRadar, dating platforms help detect harmful and harassing messages and prevent unfavorable incidents with the help of AI.

According to Tinder, the company claims a new alert message: “Are you sure?” Has already succeeded in reducing certain messages in inappropriate languages ​​by 10% during initial testing, which is a positive sign. AI has improved over time, and Tinder is reducing the amount of inappropriate messages sent using the platform.

Crater safety update

Tracey Breeden shows users that the initial results of the feature are very meaningful in creating a community where the right interventions can change behavior and make everyone feel their own. I said there is. Tracey Breeden works as the Head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group.

“Are you sure?” Or AYS is just one of the number of security features that Tinder Update already has. Also participate in the whole “Does this bother you?” A feature that is a very provocative alert to help users who may have received a particular message containing harmful words.

Read more: The Tinder Creator expects 2021 to be the “Summer of Love”, boosting the company’s second-quarter revenue from $ 680 million to $ 690 million.

The Tinder and other social media security

Together, both features are supposed to make The Tinder at least a little safer. With the exception of Tinder social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, there are still very similar features. In March, Instagram said it added the ability to later block or limit a large number of accounts from the comments section of their posts to combat harassment and bullying.

YouTube, on the other hand, has already introduced many features to support a wide variety of diverse communities. It is also planned to provide YouTuber with a new filter to promote respectful and healthy interactions. This filter flags certain inappropriate comments and reserves them for future review.

The problem Tinder is experiencing is the frequent arrival of harassment and harmful messages. The final decision of the user is to block the message that sends the message is the only way to process the message. The Tinder update has decided to warn the sender to minimize the amount of harmful or harassing messages.

Related article: Tinder accuses Google and Apple of failing to keep underage dating app users away

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Urian B.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos