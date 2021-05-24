Twitter, Google and Facebook publish Australia’s first transparency report





Technology giants (Twitter, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, TikTok, Apple, Redbubble, Adobe) are all the first transparency outlining efforts and efforts to protect Australians from the harm of disinformation and false information online. We publish sex reports. Each platform.

The first set of Annual Transparency Reports is produced three months after all commit to the Australian Code of Conduct on Disinformation and Misinformation. As part of their agreement to the norm, all participating signatories said they would publish an annual transparency report on their efforts under the norm.code[PDF] Created by Digital Industry Group Inc (DiGi).

In December 2019, the Australian Government urged the digital industry to develop code in accordance with the policies set out in the Government’s Response and Implementation Roadmap for Regulation in the Digital Era: Digital Platform Research. DiGi volunteered to create a draft for the industry.

Google outlined in its transparency report [PDF] Procure quality content and reliable sources, remove content and behavior that violates the rules, reduce the spread of potentially harmful information, reward publishers and content creators who want to monetize their content Advertise.

Specifically, this includes the introduction of policies and processes that require human review of user behavior or content available on digital platforms, including process reviews conducted in collaboration with fact-checking organizations. included. Publish metadata about the source of the content to users. Take informed choices about news and factual information and take steps to give users access to alternative sources.

“Google’s mission is to organize information around the world so that it can be accessed and used by people around the world. Obviously, false or fake information can be unreliable or misleading. Contrary to our mission to encounter actively designed content, Google’s apps and services do not serve that purpose. By connecting people with content that is relevant and useful to them, they trust them. There is a risk of losing it. “

“That’s why we take these issues very seriously, which can have a significant impact on our content’s health, citizenship, elections and other issues, as well as the lives of our users and the society in which we operate. This is especially true when it comes to other sexual issues. “

For Facebook, it’s outlined in the Transparency Report [PDF] Assisting the Australian Government in deploying the COVID-19 vaccine, pledged to 43 specific commitments in the Code, including Australia-specific commitments, including fighting false information surrounding the pandemic, to expand the capabilities of fact-checking partners Australia in 2021 extends the existing transparency policy surrounding political advertising to cover social issues advertising as well.

Facebook said Australia’s unique efforts have been added to Facebook’s global efforts to combat disinformation and false information.

“We chose to select all commitments under the code, and this response outlines Facebook’s commitments for the first year of the code in detail,” said the social media giant.

“We chose the Facebook and Instagram industry codes. Although not required by the industry code, this response also includes information about whatsApp and Messenger have taken to address false or disinformation. . “

The company also added to its pledge statistics of the actions it has already taken in the fight against false information on previous platforms. It was noted that between March and December 2020, more than 14 million fake COVID-19 related posts worldwide, including 110,000 content from Australian pages or accounts, were removed. ..

Similarly, Twitter is listed in its transparency report. [PDF] To date, the company has taken steps against 3.5 million worldwide for rule violations, including suspension of 1 million accounts and deletion of 4.5 million content. In 3,400 accounts worldwide, it was associated with misleading information about COVID-19.

Especially in Australia, 37,000 Australian Twitter accounts have filed proceedings for violating Twitter rules, 7,200 accounts have been suspended, and 47,000 content created by Australian accounts has been deleted.

On the other hand, in TikTok’s transparency report [PDF]Social media platform reveals that between October 2020 and March 2021 it deleted 651 Australian videos mentioning “coronavirus” or “COVID” that violated the company’s false alarm policy. did. TikTok has also deleted 222 Australian videos that were considered medical false alarm videos.

The company added that it is working with Australia’s Agence France-Presse (AFP) to fact-check content posted on the platform.

“AFP has an independent assessment of the authenticity of the claims on the platform. These contributions help to balance and under- or over-prevent identified potential false alarms,” ​​TikTok said. Is writing in the report.

RedBubble said it plans to fight further with false information by investigating what improvements can be made to the company’s data and analytics capabilities. He said this could further improve the way companies track trends and monitor their performance in managing false or disinformation.

Disclosure in the Transparency Report emphasized the importance of tracking these trends. [PDF] RedBubble witnessed an increase in anti-vaccination content uploaded in Australia during the 12 months to April 2021. Sales of products with anti-vaccination tags in Australia exceeded A $ 15,000 in mid-2020, peaking at about 80 Australians. -The product created has been removed because it violated the company’s incorrect information policy and had various vaccination tags.

When releasing the report [PDF]Microsoft has taken the opportunity to step up its efforts to combat false information, including the introduction of Video Authenticator to combat the epidemic of deepfake in still images and video. Earlier this year, we formed the Alliance for Content History and Reliability (C2PA) with Adobe, Intel, Arm, Truepic, and the BBC. And the continuous expansion of its defense democracy program.

Adobe also acknowledges in the report [PDF] The formation of C2PA is a step towards reducing the harm and impact of malicious online content. He added that some of the solutions include algorithmic identification and human-centered validation, and deliberate and deceptive media detection through a combination of education and content sources.

“We believe that history creates a virtuous circle. The more creators who deliver content that shows proper attribution, the more malicious people can expect and use that information and make decisions. And the impact of deceptive content can be minimized, “says Adobe.

“Ultimately, a comprehensive solution that includes history, detection, and education is essential to making more thoughtful decisions when consuming media to provide a common and shared understanding of objective facts. is.”

Regarding Apple, the transparency report states [PDF] Its focus is on keeping Apple News under control, and the company has selected only some of its code commitments.

“Apple’s products and services in Australia are not within the explicit scope of the Code of Conduct,” he said. “Despite the explicit scope and application of the Code of Conduct, Apple Australia is aware of issues related to disinformation and false alarms and is” opt-in “to the Code of Conduct in connection with Apple News.

“This is in line with Apple’s commitment to” build a credible and informative news environment by promoting quality journalism and blocking false information, “and other signatories in the field. We are aware of many common goals with. “

