Do you have an oxygenometer?Don’t worry, this app tracks your blood oxygen level with a phone flashlight





The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, despite the ever-shrinking cases across India. Many experts and politicians have expressed fear of the third wave of the pandemic, and citizens are buying up medical devices to ensure the safety of their loved ones. One of the main tools for checking the status of positive patients is the oximeter (Spo2), which measures the level of oxygen in the blood. Generally, COVID-19-positive patients need to have SpO2 levels above 95%, below which urgent medical attention is required. Meanwhile, CareNow Healthcare, a Kolkata-based health tech startup, has developed a smartphone app called CarePlix Vitals. This allows the user to place their index finger on the flashlight on the back of the mobile phone to monitor vitals such as pulse rate and SpO2. The app claims to use the same principles as photopretismography or PPG, which can detect volume changes in blood circulation using a light source. In this case, the app uses a phone flashlight instead of infrared on the oximeter.

The CarePlix Vitals app is now available for free download from Google Play and the Apple App Store. Users must register with their email ID. According to the Apple App Store privacy chart, the app tracks user contact information and usage data. Users can save the scans from each test and use “vital analysis” later. During the trial, we compared the results of the app with two different oximeters sourced from a local medical store. The app showed fairly accurate results during each test. Subhabrata Paul, co-founder of CareNow Healthcare, said the app was “96% accurate in heart rate and 98% accurate in oxygen saturation” in a study of 1200 individuals on data accuracy. I told the Indian newspaper. Paul also announced that it was carried out by the team at Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital Kolkata. The company’s website states that high traffic can cause new users to face “login or registration issues.”

Overall, this app may be useful to users who are unable to procure an oximeter due to the lack of pulse oximeters or the surge in equipment costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Users can also check out these SpO2-enabled fitness bands and smartwatches that also host other health-related sensors.

