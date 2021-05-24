Triple waterproof thermometer with real-time graph on Google Drive





Today, I’ll show you how to connect to a spreadsheet document in Google Drive storage from a Wi-Fi board and how the data that is instantly reflected in the graph is stored there.

Reader Rudolf Pliva recently contacted me. Rudolph has a small business that installs air conditioning units and needs a smart test thermometer on a cable long enough to connect to the shaft.

The thermometer then measures the temperature over a period of time and sends the data to a document scheduled for service by Google Drive. At the same time, Rudolph needs a weighing unit that contains exactly three temperature sensors.

We designed it for Rudolph, and in the video below you can mainly see how it actually looks and works.

Take a look at the ultimate temperature probe triple:

Place a thermometer with Wi-Fi on top of the waterproof sensor DS18B20. It acts as a microcontroller Raspberry Pi Zero W and acts as a spreadsheet document for data and graph stores on Google Drive.

Readers of iv.cz Premium can see step-by-step detailed instructions on ingredients and procedures in the articles below. Complete the source code as usual. It’s available from the Electronics Programming series on Github.

