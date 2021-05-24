Apple Watch 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Which smartwatch will win?





In the coming months, I expected a hot-ticket Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 showdown. With rumors that both next-generation smartwatches will get hot, you may be wondering which one is destined to win.

The Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are expected to replace two of the best smartwatches available today. Although each serves a different user, wearable computing innovation is usually determined by the new features that both companies can bring to their customers’ wrists.

But will Apple or Samsung produce better devices? This preliminary Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 showdown covers everything we know about how the two upcoming smartwatches stack up.

Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Price and Release Date

The price and release date of Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are still unknown. That said, you can make inferences based on how Apple and Samsung have handled smartwatch launches in the past.

The Apple Watch 7 will probably start at $ 399. This is the current price of the 40mm Apple Watch 6 with GPS. Apple releases a new version of its popular smartwatch every September and expects it to be the same this year. You can launch it with the iPhone 13 series or watch your own keynote.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can start at $ 399, just like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (you can find the latest Galaxy Watches for sale now). In terms of release date, the next Galaxy Watch will probably arrive at the Samsung Unpack event at the end of summer, starring Samsung Galaxy Note 21.

Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Design

The Apple Watch’s design is pretty much the same in six years, but this year it could mark the first major look change in the product. Rendered images on the recent Apple Watch 7 have been teased with a flat-edged redesign and a number of new color options. Apple Watch 6 introduced versions of Product Red and navy Blue, but the next Apple Watch may add lighter color options in addition to the standard silver, gold, and space gray.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

We expect the Galaxy Watch 4 to look like a traditional watch. Both the original Samsung Galaxy Watch and last year’s Galaxy Watch 3 have a physical rotating bezel that you can use to navigate the menu, balancing fashion and functionality. No leaks were found indicating a significantly different design.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

But it would be interesting to see if the Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a gorgeous leather-like band like the Galaxy Watch 3. I was betting that the next Apple Watch would come back with a sportier silicone band. However, you can replace the straps on either device with either a Galaxy Watch compatible band or the best Apple Watch band.

Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: New Features and Software

Marquee internal upgrades for both Apple Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 4 have the potential to become blood glucose leaders. For the benefit of diabetics and health conscious people who want to monitor their blood sugar levels, the next generation flagship smartwatch can collect blood sugar levels in a non-invasive way.

According to this report, Apple Watch 7 provides monitoring of blood glucose levels by contact with the skin, and the prospects are likely. It was unclear if the Galaxy Watch 4 would also have this feature. One report says “yes”, while another says it hasn’t happened.

Additional upgrades to both smartwatches may be done by software updates. WatchOS 8 is included with Apple Watch 7. This will be announced by Apple during WWDC 2021. I’m still not sure about the new software version, but I need to learn more before the debut of the Apple Watch 7s.

(Image credit: Google)

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first smartwatch to sport Wear, an evolution of Googles Wear OS that absorbs Tizen and introduces some of the Fitbits health tracking capabilities. If Wear offers the best of all three platforms and fulfills the promise of extended developer tools, it could be the most compelling Apple Watch rival to date.

Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Battery Life

The new Wear software may also improve the battery life of your next Galaxy Watch. Based on our usage, the Galaxy Watch 3 has been found to last over a day with an always-on display and frequent activity tracking. By comparison, the Fitbit Sense lasts for a spectacular six days, so it would be great if the Galaxy Watch 4 could regain some battery life. The original lasted 4-5 days.

We’re used to the 18-24 hour stamina of today’s Apple Watch models, but we also welcome Apple Watches that last between charges. However, there was no evidence to support the extended battery life of Series 7.

Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Outlook

In a few months, this Apple Watch 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could be a clear winner. Apple Watch is usually the best choice for iPhone users, and Galaxy Watch 4 is the best choice for Android users. However, Samsung’s partnership with Google has the potential to appeal to existing Fitbit customers.

You need to check the behavior of both of these smartwatches to see if all of Samsung’s new software is cracking down, and if Apple has done enough this time to maintain its advantage. ..

