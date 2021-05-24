A smart way to mark your participation in Google Meet





I’m running a virtual class on Google Meet using an Android phone. Is there a way to extract student attendance from the phone version of Google Meet?

Abhishek dey

If you use Google Meet on your phone or desktop, attendance tracking is only available in the paid version of Google Workspace.

However, if you are conducting your class using a PC or laptop, there is a way to track your attendance for free. Download the Google Meet Attendance Chrome extension from https://bit.ly/3v4z1GT.

When you start Google Meet, you can enter a list of expected invitees. The extension automatically detects who joined the call and how long they stayed. The list is also saved on your computer.

If you have any further questions about this Chrome extension, please join the developer’s Facebook page (https://bit.ly/3bCGUMd).

If you’re using the desktop version of Chrome on your mobile phone, you’ll be able to use this extension even after you’ve added it to Chrome from your computer. To do this, tap the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of your smartphone’s Chrome browser,[デスクトップサイト]Choose. I find this process very inconvenient, but you can give it a try.

Email and apple

I want to change my iPhone 7 Apple ID and SIM card, but my new email address is not accepted as a valid Apple ID.

Sanjay Daniel Murum

First, reset your phone before changing your Apple ID and SIM card.[設定]—[リセット]—[すべてのコンテンツと設定を消去]Go to. Then insert the SIM card and follow the wizard on the screen. After this, register your email address as your Apple ID. The wizard will prompt you to create an Apple ID. Create it with your email address, and it will be accepted.

Don’t forget to update the software once your phone is up and running. To do this[設定]—[一般]—[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. Do this via WiFi.

Dialog box issues

When I open a Word file, the dialog box says “The command cannot be executed because the dialog box is open …”.

Amit Krishna Deva

Open Windows File Explorer and go to your local disk C :.[表示]In the menu[非表示のアイテム]Put a check mark next to. Scroll down to the user folder. Open it and look for your user folder. In it, open the AppData folder. Then go to Roaming-Microsoft.

Open the Templates folder and delete the Normal.dotm file. Then close all windows. The next time you open the Word document, you won’t see any more messages.

Unable to sync

I can’t sync my Realme5 phone with my Google account. It has about 3GB of internal storage space. Cleared the cached data of Google Play service. So far nothing has helped.

Diviya Lana Saha Roy

First, check if you can log in to your Google account from your browser. Go to https://myaccount.google.com.In the left pane[セキュリティ]Click and[お使いのデバイス]Scroll down the page until you find. Your mobile phone will be displayed here.

Then by phone[設定]—[Google]—[モバイルデータとメッセージング]—[データ管理]Go to. Tap “Update drive-enabled app files”. Select Via WiFi or Cellular.

If the phone still doesn’t sync, open the Phone Settings app and[日付と時刻]Go to. On some phones, this option is under “General Administration”.

Turn off “Automatic date and time”. If possible, turn off “automatic time zone”. However, this is not possible on all phones.

Intentionally change the date and time to completely incorrect ones. You will be returned to the home screen. Open the date and time options again and manually change them so that both are correct again. Turn on Automatic Date and Time and Automatic Time Zone. Your phone should now sync.

