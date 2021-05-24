166m boost for green technology and 60,000 UK jobs





The government has announced a cash injection of 166 million to create 60,000 jobs with green technology.

The multi-million pound investment awarded to innovators, businesses, scholars and heavy industry across the UK will accelerate the delivery of key game-changing technologies needed to further drive UK climate change ambitions.

It will help you develop technologies for carbon capture, greenhouse gas removal and hydrogen, while at the same time finding solutions for decarbonizing the UK’s polluted sectors such as manufacturing, steel, energy and waste.

Its objectives include reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and the world’s most ambitious climate goal of reducing UK emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. Is to support the UK’s ambitious climate change efforts.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Treberian said: We are determined to tackle climate change and make it beneficial to both the planet and the economy.

Significant cash boosts for the most polluted industries today are the rapid development of the technology needed to manage emissions and the green economy that reduces business costs, increases investment and creates jobs. Facilitates the transition to.

Just six months ago, the Prime Minister developed a clear 10-point plan to create and support up to 250,000 UK jobs to take the pandemic to the next level and be environmentally friendly.

Today, we’ve helped our arsenal to fight climate change and help innovators and businesses create green jobs across the UK.

Six months ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an ambitious 10-point plan to remove 10 megatons of carbon dioxide, generate 5 GW of hydrogen by 2030, and create 250,000 green jobs. ..

Today’s announcement includes 60m to support the development of low-carbon hydrogen in the UK and to identify and scale up more efficient solutions for using electricity to produce clean hydrogen from water. It is.

This brings the UK one step closer to using low-carbon hydrogen in major industries across the UK, from transportation such as trains and ships to factory and home heating systems. Approximately 8,000 set at 10 points. Will help create hydrogen jobs in the city.

37.5m will fund the largest government program of greenhouse gas removal methods. Of these, 24 projects in England and Wales received up to 250,000 to fund innovative designs to develop new ways to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and store them safely, and five more. Receive up to 4.5m each to investigate the feasibility of greenhouse gas adoption. Large-scale gas removal method.

A total of 20m will support the development of next-generation carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) technology, enabling large-scale deployment by 2030.

This includes funding innovative technologies that extend CCUS compatibility to a wide range of UK industrial applications such as chemicals and cement, reducing CCUS implementation costs, and companies in the industrial waste or power sector. Includes helping to recover and store harmful emissions from. Before they are released into the atmosphere.

Another 20m will set up a new Virtual Industry Decarbonization Research and Innovation Center to accelerate the decarbonization of major energy-intensive industries that are currently making a significant contribution to UK emissions.

Operated by Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, the center will integrate new technologies to help address the challenges facing industrial areas and provide solutions that reduce costs, risks and emissions.

The center connects, empowers and empowers the UK’s industrial decarbonization community with more than 140 partners, including industry and businesses, government and regulators, and world-leading academics, and impacts innovation for industrial decarbonization. We will work together to provide a hub.

Through the Industrial Energy Conversion Fund, $ 16.5 million will develop new technologies and processes that will help the energy-intensive sector reduce energy costs while reducing emissions.

Funded projects include Tate & Lyle, which decarbonizes sugar refineries in London to reduce emissions by up to 90%, and new technologies that improve the energy efficiency of the process of melting scrap metal to make steel. Includes Celsa Manufacturing.

BAE Systems will also receive funding to introduce energy-efficient technologies that can save comparable annual emissions in approximately 700 households.

8m is promised to develop innovations such as textile waste diversion, new clay manufacturing technology for the ceramic industry, and concrete manufacturing that supports the rapid recovery and sustainability of the British industry.

The project includes developing glazes for rapid fire production of ceramic tiles made entirely from recycled waste, creating cost-effective low-carbon concrete manufacturing solutions using waste, and commercially competing with fossil fuel burning. Includes the development of the world’s first high temperature heat pump capable.

A total of 4.7 million people will set up a new Transforming Foundation Industries Research and Innovation Hub. The hub, led by Cranfield University, will help industries such as metals, glass, cement, paper and glass work together to address common challenges while accelerating the development and adoption of new technologies and business models.

This could include the creation of new smart materials and processes that enable cheaper, lower energy, lower carbon products.

Dr. Bryony Livesey, Challenge Director of the UK Research & Innovations (UKRI) Industrial Decarbonization Challenge, said: The introduction of the Industrial Decarbonization Research Innovation Center concept not only funded large-scale decarbonization efforts, but also demonstrates its commitment to continuous learning and adaptation. To their early results and challenges.

More adaptive and responsible for large UK companies to stay at the forefront by enabling centers to build evidence in a wide range of areas, from direct costs and emissions to skilled work and broader net-zero policies. A global low-carbon culture that I believe is making a way.

86 million of the total funding packages announced are from the government’s billion net zero innovation portfolio, funding low-carbon technologies and systems to help the UK end its contributions to climate change. I am.

