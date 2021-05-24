Skin Care Tips: Physical vs. Chemical Sunscreens; What’s the Difference?





“There is no doubt that sunscreen is essential. SPF not only protects against the harmful rays of the sun, but is also one of the best anti-aging products you can buy,” Dr. Jushya Sarin wrote in an Instagram post. ..

That’s why you need to apply sunscreen not only before you go out, but also when you’re at home, especially during the blockage where most of our time is spent in front of digital devices. This is because these devices emit a blue light that is harmful to the skin.

But, as Dr. Sarin pointed out, there are so many different types of markets, how do you choose the one that suits you best? “All you have to do is wear physical or chemical sunscreen, but you may be wondering exactly what these terms mean,” she added. ..

What is a physical sunscreen?

There are two mineral components (zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) that make up the physical sunscreen, creating a film on the skin that scatters and reflects UV light. “It’s called a physical sunscreen because it creates a physical barrier between the skin and the rays, rather than chemically reacting with UV light,” she explained.

Physical sunscreens are also called mineral sunscreens because they contain minerals such as titanium and zinc. These are inorganic in nature and are less likely to clog the pores. Dr. Sarin added that it is safe for sensitive skin and children. “It works as soon as it’s applied, doesn’t deteriorate when exposed to the sun, and blocks a wide range of UV rays,” she writes.

However, one of the biggest drawbacks is that it feels heavy and can be easily scraped off with sweat.

What is a chemical sunscreen?

“Chemical sunscreens contain organic compounds that work by causing a chemical reaction that turns UV light into heat and releases it from the skin,” explained the dermatologist. It is less consistent and tends to spread more easily on the skin. Therefore, it is ideal for daily wear and can be easily layered. Dr. Sarin said it contains chemicals such as “avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, octinoxate, salicylic acid.”

