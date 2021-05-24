Google, UNWTO partners provide data and provide training to destinations





Google and the United National World Tourism Organization will work together on a multifaceted strategy aimed at helping the global travel and tourism industry recover.

The new agreement is based on a pilot program launched in the Middle East and Africa last September.

The two organizations are now hosting training for destination management organizations around the world using a new capacity building curriculum developed by Google to enable destinations to be recovered using digital tools and data. To do. It was first used in April for a two-day training event for representatives of 20 African National Tourism Organizations.

The curriculum is provided by Google’s travel and advertising business experts and is tailored to the region in which it is offered with sessions on data collection and analysis, digital marketing and storytelling.

The new agreement also extends the Tourism Accelerator Program, designed by Google in partnership with UNWTO, to enable destination leaders to use data and market intelligence.

The two organizations first hosted an online accelerator event in September 2020 focusing on insights from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. In December, a similar online accelerator provided details to tourism industry leaders in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Currently, a third accelerator focusing on Croatia, Greece, Portugal and Italy will be held on June 8th.

As part of the partnership, Google will continue to support several UNWTO initiatives, including startup contests that drive innovation in the areas of travel and tourism. Google’s Travel Insights data will also be part of UNWTO’s Tourism Recovery Tracker. The two organizations also plan to collaborate on tourism-related research projects.

We are honored to work with UNWTO on this important effort to support the global travel sector for a broader economic recovery. Gianni Marostica, managing director of travel partnerships at Google, said it’s important that both policy makers and businesses have the tools and insights they need to reconnect with travelers in a digital environment. I will.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: A strong partnership between UNWTO and Google will help put innovation and digital at the center of tourism recovery. UNWTO and Google will work together to enable destinations, businesses and tourism workers to realize the power of data and market intelligence. Both of these are becoming increasingly important as global tourism seeks to resume and recover.

