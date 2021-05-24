Health Innovator Dr. Trent Haywood Joins Zing Health as Chief Medical Officer





“Dr. Haywood is a true clinician executive with deep experience in technology and artificial health innovation.”

Eric E, CEO of Zing Health. Dr. Whitaker said: “During more than 20 years in healthcare, Dr. Haywood has focused on improving the health of the population. His values ​​are Zing Health’s commitment to addressing social determinants of health on a large scale. It is in perfect agreement with our mission. “

Veteran leaders shape public and private healthcare innovation

In the role of Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Dr. Haywood oversees the National Council of Physicians and establishes and chairs the BCBS Institute, which utilizes business practices and strategic business collaboration to address social determinants of health. Served. His innovative program includes a partnership with Lyft, which provides health insurance members with access to medical appointments without reliable access to transportation.

Other notable positions in his career include Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Medicare & Medicaid Service Center (CMS) and Chief Medical Officer of VHA Inc. (now Vizient). -Line performance.

Dr. Haywood’s CMS leadership came when the agency sought an alternative payment arrangement. He has extensive experience on both the provider side and the payer side. “I was lucky because I was the Chief Medical Officer of VHA when the CMS was implementing a value-based payment method, so I got the provider’s perspective,” said Dr. Haywood. “Most recently, my experience with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association has given me a payer’s perspective on the commercial side of the private sector.”

Dr. Haywood’s creative approach to addressing health issues outside the clinic has helped bring care to those who need it most. Dr. Haywood’s venture services company, Knowality, has partnered with healthcare start-ups and venture capital firms to better address social determinants of health, home and community-based services, and live in senior communities. Adopted quickly.

“Zing Health is relatively new, so we focus on focusing on poorly serviced communities, so we can design a health plan that incorporates social determinants of health from the beginning,” he said. ..

Dr. Haywood holds a PhD in Medicine from the University of Illinois in Chicago and a PhD in Law from Northwestern University. He is currently a member of Teladoc’s Medical Advisory Board, Change Healthcare Advisory Board, and Healthmap Solutions Committee.

About Zing Health: Founded in 2019, Zing Health Holdings Inc. is an innovative technology insurer that makes Medicare Advantage the best for people over the age of 65 or with long-term disabilities. Zing Health’s community-based approach addresses social determinants of health and brings physicians and members back to the center of the medical equation to keep individuals and communities healthy. This gives each member access to personalized care and services tailored to their needs. Members also receive personalized assistance to make the transition to Zing Health as easy as possible, with the ability to personalize their plans, access to facilities designed to better meet their health care needs, and We have a dedicated care team. For more information on Zing Health, please visit myzinghealth.com.

