OnePlus will launch the affordable OnePlus TV 40Y1 in India for Rs 21,999. The first sale will take place on May 26th.





OnePlus India has expanded its TV portfolio and added another model, the OnePlus TV 40Y1, to its affordable Y range. The new model has a 93% color gamut and works with Android TV 9.0. Like the other OnePlus TV models, the new OnePlus TV 40Y1 uses the company’s bezel-less design with an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 93.8%. In particular, this is the highest screen-to-body ratio of the company’s Y-series models (32-inch and 43-inch).

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be available in Flipkart starting May 26th. The company’s online store, OnePlus.in, has a new TV, but it will be available in a few days. This means that the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will first be available via Flipkart and will soon be available in the company’s online store. The price is 21,999 rupees. In addition, Flipkart lists instant discount offers that give consumers a 10% discount when they buy a TV with an HDFC bank card.

The new OnePlus TV 40Y1 fits perfectly between the previously released 32-inch and 43-inch models. The OnePlus TV32Y1 is available at Rs15,999 and the OnePlus TV43Y1 is available at Rs26,999.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 is equipped with Android TV. This means that users can access the Google Assistant and the Google Play Store with many apps. The TV has Chromecast built-in, so users can play any content from their connected smartphone.

According to OnePlus, the new OnePlus TV 40Y1 features some of the most popular features of the flagship Q1 series, including Type Sync, Smart Volume Control, Quick App Switch, Multi-Device Control, and User Metrics.

The OnePlus TV40Y1 runs the Oxygen Play UI and provides access to popular apps Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hungama, Eros Now and Prime Video.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 also comes with support for the OnePlus Connect app, which allows users to link their Android phones to access OnePlus TV. With this app, users can explore trending videos, use their phone as a remote control with enhanced trackpads, type on their phone keyboard to search media, and more frequently used apps. You can quickly switch between, cast your phone’s local media to your TV, mirror your phone, display your screen on your TV, take a screenshot of your TV and share it with others.

Speaking of specifications, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 has a screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and 20W of sound output that supports Dolby audio. Connection options include Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 Ethernet port, 1 RF connection input, 2 HDMI inputs, 1 AV input, 1 digital audio output, 2 USB ports Includes one.

