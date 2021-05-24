Need better Wi-Fi at home? No need to look for anything other than BT Whole Home Wi-Fi





You no longer have to rely on a Wi-Fi connection for remote work, homeschooling, or contacting friends and family.

However, many of us suffer from slow or no internet access in certain rooms. Also, the Wi-Fi connection is frequently lost, the connection is lost, and the signal strength is reduced.

Thankfully, BT can help. Its Whole Home Wi-Fi solution removes frustrating Wi-Fi dead spots from your home and ensures that all your devices are always connected to the strongest and fastest signals.

Wi-Fi throughout the house

Thanks to innovative mesh technology, BT’s Whole Home Wi-Fi provides ultra-fast and reliable Wi-Fi in every room of your home.

Wi-Fi discs throughout the house work together, so when you move around the house, they automatically switch to the strongest signal. So you don’t have to worry about Wi-Fi dead spots or frustratingly slow speeds.

BT’s Whole Home Wi-Fi not only works on any network, it also supports all home devices without having to worry about who will provide broadband services.



This means that even if your family is playing games in the living room or streaming TV shows in the bedroom, you can continue to work or catch up with your friends without unnecessary interruptions.

The Whole Home Wi-Fi system monitors your connection so you don’t have to worry about getting over the couch and restarting manually in the event of a problem. That is, it will reboot automatically if a problem occurs. ..

Security is also not an issue because the security controls built into the system prevent unauthorized users from accessing your network.

Premium Hall Home Wi-Fi

If you really want to supercharge your Wi-Fi network, BT’s Premium Hall Home Wi-Fi is the fastest ever. The system uses innovative Tri-band AX3700 wireless technology to push faster and more powerful Wi-Fi to every corner of the home, making it an ideal solution for busy, internet-hungry homes. I will. To do.

With unmatched speed, Premium Whole Home Wi-Fi is for those who have recently upgraded to a next-generation console to get the most out of their 4K games, or for families who have outdoor space and need reliable Wi-Fi. is. That’s perfect. -Fi connection in the garden.

You can use BT’s Whole Home Wi-Fi Configurator to find out which Whole Home Wi-Fi solution is best for you.

Intelligent app

Nothing is worse than buying a new technology that requires multiple manuals and hours of setup. That’s why BT’s Whole Home Wi-Fi comes with an intelligent companion app that’s easy to get started with.

Simply download the app, connect the disc to your router and you’ll know where to put the disc around your home for the best connection.

Not only is this app easy to set up, it also has many features that make network maintenance easier than ever.

Smart Diagnostics allows you to see current speeds, bandwidth used by each device at home, and network details. You can also use monitoring tools to monitor who is online.

The smart app available on Android and iOS also allows you to pause the Internet when you take everyone to dinner or manage your homework or bedtime.

You can also manage your guest network when you have visitors. Premium Hall Home Wi-Fi also allows you to prioritize your devices when playing important work meetings or important games.

Extend Wi-Fi to the entire existing home

If you’re already using Whole Home Wi-Fi and want to extend your connection further, or if you’re moving to a larger home with plenty of space for streaming and gaming, add-on discs are available.

Need better Wi-Fi at home? No need to look for anything other than BT Whole Home Wi-Fi

