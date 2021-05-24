Realme Smart TV 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to be released in India on May 31st





The Realme Smart TV 4K series will be available in India on May 31st with Realme X7 Max5G smartphones. The new smart TV series is Realme’s third major TV launch, following the Realme Smart TV and Realme Smart SLED TV series. And, as the name implies, the new TV model features an Ultra-HD HDR screen. Little is known about future TVs, but Realme introduces some basic features and specifications, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support, and new TV size options.

The company provided a basic teaser to confirm the launch date of the new TV series on May 31st. Other details, such as TV series size options and supported features, were also revealed through the teaser. The Realme Smart TV 4K range is available in two sizes, 50 “and 43”, both options featuring Ultra-HD resolution that supports HDR up to Dolby Vision format. In addition to Dolby Cinema and voice assistant support, there is also Dolby Atmos Audio.

The teaser doesn’t provide any other details, such as the smart TV platform or the type of screen technology used, but you can assume that these are LED TVs running Android TV software. Realme has adopted Android TV in its two previous releases, and there’s no reason to believe that the company will change the situation at this time. The Teaser TV design shows a thin border around the screen and also shows a two-point stand for table mounting.

The Realme Smart TV 4K series will be available on May 31st with Realme X7 Max 5G smartphones. The next smartphone will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As the name implies, smartphones also support 5G connections. This will help mobile network operators deploy next-generation mobile connectivity standards in India.

Read more: Realme, Realme Smart TV 4K, Realme Smart TV 4K 43, Realme Smart TV 4K 50, Android TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Smart TV, Realme Smart TV 4K Features, Realme Smart TV, Realme X7 Max 5G Ali Pardiwala has written about audio and video devices for Mumbai's Gadget 360 and has covered the industry for 10 years. Ali is a senior reviewer of Gadgets 360 and regularly writes about television, home entertainment and mobile games.





