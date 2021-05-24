Honor’s next Android phone comes with a Google app-that’s why it’s important





Honor’s next smartphone could be a true replacement for the list of the best Android smartphones. The company seems to have confirmed that it will pre-install the Google app on its next flagship series.

Previously, Honor was part of the same restrictions that its parent company Huawei was subject to. In other words, I couldn’t pre-install Google Mobile Services on my smartphone. These are apps like Gmail, Google Play Store, YouTube, Google Maps and other software host-wide.

Honor has now spun off from its original company after a deal was made in early 2021 to take its own path. Honor’s German Twitter account has confirmed that future devices will use Google mobile services.

The tweet was subsequently deleted, but was discovered by Gizmo China before it was deleted. This is the answer to anyone asking if the Google app will be in the next series, and the translated tweet says, “Yes, you can see, but pssst should be another surprise.” It has been done.

TechRadar has contacted Honor with further statements regarding the news and if there is an explanation as to why the tweet was deleted. I’ll update this story when I hear more.

I’ve always thought it was true that Honor would return to Google services, but this is the first time Honor has heard official words from the brand that it will re-adopt software for future mobile phones.

Because Google mobile services are an integral part of the Android smartphone experience for many, modern Honor and Huawei products are difficult to recommend compared to other smartphones on the market.

Great boost for honor

The honor of returning to Google Mobile Services is a big scale of its favor, which is better prepared for companies to compete with things like OnePlus, Google, Samsung in markets like Europe. It may mean that it is done.

Honor will continue to use the Magic UI interface, which is a modified version of Android’s skin with standard software plus various tweaks.

Just beginning to hear more about the Honor 50, the company confirmed last week that it would use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset to power the next phone.

TechRadar is also told to expect more information in June, so he wants to know more about future smartphones, if not all the details of the new device.

Via XDA Developers

