India Transport Management Systems Market Report 2021: Disruptive Technologies and Innovative Business Models to Transform the Industry-ResearchAndMarkets.com





Dublin-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The “Disruptive Technologies and Innovative Business Models Transforming the Indian Transport Management Systems Market” report has been added to the offerings at ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The Indian Transport Management Systems (TMS) market is estimated to record a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2028.

The growth of the e-commerce industry, the digital transformation of logistics operations, and the shift of end-user preferences to low cost of ownership will drive the growth of domestic TMS solutions.

This study targets TMS software and analyzes the market potential in India from 2019 to 2028. The scope of this study includes key macroeconomic factors, market and technology trends driving TMS growth in India, and small, medium, and large fleets of logistic service providers (LSPs) (1PL and 3PL). Both).

This study analyzes the key growth indicators of the Indian TMS market, the competitive environment, and the key USPs of solutions offered by Indian TMS solution providers, and the challenges faced with and without LSP. Here is an overview of. TMS solution.

In addition, it forecasts the magnitude of opportunities for the Indian TMS market in 2028 (US $ 1 million), along with growth drivers and restraints and their impact in the short, medium and long term. The study focuses on forecasts by fleet size and transport mode for India’s 1PL and 3PL service providers, as well as analysis of TMS solution adoption and usage in key industrial sectors in India.

Important issues addressed

What is the outlook for the Indian transport management system market in 2028? What are the problems with Indian logistic service providers, both with and without transportation management systems in India? What is the price range of the transportation management system? What is the forecast for the use of transportation management systems by fleet size and transportation mode in 2028? What are the growth opportunities available in the Indian transport management system market?

Main topics to cover:

1.executive summary

Emphasize the top three forecasts of India’s transportation management system market and India’s transportation management system market

2. Strategic obligations

Why is growth becoming more difficult?Strategic Obligations The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Obligations on Growth Opportunities in India’s Transport Management Systems Industry Fuels Growth Pipeline Engines

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Indian Transport Management Systems Market

Transport Management Systems Market, Scope of Analysis This study answers key growth indicators of India’s transport management systems market Growth driver of India’s transport management systems market Growth constraints of India’s transport management systems market

4. Overview of transportation management system

Transport management system, introduction Transport management system and fleet management system

5. Key trends affecting the Indian transport management system market

Macroeconomic trends affecting the Indian transportation management system market Market trends affecting the Indian transportation management system market Technological trends affecting the Indian transportation management system market

6. Indian LSP market

Land Logistics-2019 Market Size LSP Market Segmentation by Fleet Size LSP Market Segmentation by Transport Mode LSP Market Segmentation by TMS Penetration Factors Affecting the Choice of Transport Management Systems Between LSPs in India

7. Overview of the problems facing LSP

Overview of the problems faced by LSPs that do not use transportation management systems Overview of the problems that LSPs that use transportation management systems face India’s transportation management system market, competitive landscape enterprise profile, Ramco Systems enterprise profile, Kale Logistics Corporate Profile, Locus Logistics Corporate Profile, BNG Infotech Company Profile, Entitlement Solutions

8. Indian Transport Management Systems Market, 2020-2028

Transport management system, India adoption rate transport management system, usage analysis based on industry forecast assumptions, Indian transport management system market transport management system, usage forecast by fleet size transport management system, usage forecast transport management system by transport mode, market Forecast price trends, competitive environment of Indian transportation management system market, market revenue share of Indian transportation management system, revenue share analysis of Indian transportation management system market, Indian transportation management system market

9. Growth Opportunity Space, India’s Transport Management System

Growth Opportunities 1-Digital transformation of India’s logistics operations redefines existing customer value propositions using customer preference insights and supply chain data, 2019 Growth Opportunities 2-Customers Increase adoption of IoT and AI technologies that enable high operational efficiency by implementing insights Improve customer experience in 2019

10. Next step

Mentioned companies

BNG Infotech Entitle Solutions Kale Logistics Locus Logistics Ramco Systems

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1yhtf.

