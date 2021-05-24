Redmi Note 8 (2021) MediaTek Helio G85 SoC is installed, and the design is revealed





Redmi Note 8 (2021) has been confirmed by Xiaomi. Future smartphones are being sold extensively by the company on social media, and the latest teaser reveals its design and key specifications. Redmi Note 8 (2021) seems to have the same design frame as Redmi Note 8 released in 2019. Phone color options have also been bullied, but the exact release date is not yet known. According to past reports, Redmi Note 8 (2021) will not be available in the Indian market.

Xiaomi used Twitter to reveal key specs and design details prior to the global launch of Redmi Note 8 (2021). The Redmi Note 8 (2021) is teased with a water drop-style notch with thin bezels on three sides and a chin at the bottom. The phone is offered in at least two gradient shades of white and blue shades. As you can see in the Teaser, the board has a rear fingerprint sensor and the phone has a quad camera setup arranged in much the same way as the 2019 Redmi Note 8.

The four cameras are placed one above the other in an elongated capsule-shaped camera module, and the flash is placed sideways. Teaser claims that the Redmi Note 8 (2021) quad camera setup has a 48-megapixel main camera. The phone is also teased to have a 6.3 inch display.

The latest teaser for Redmi Note 8 (2021) claims that the phone will feature a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC. This is different from the 2019 model with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. With so many teasers deployed, the launch seems very close.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) is reportedly available only in the global, European Economic Area (EEA), and Russian markets. And it will probably skip the Indian market. Other leaked specifications include 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge, and MIUI12 + software.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector. Tasneem can be accessed on Twitter at @MuteRiot and leads, tips and releases can be sent to [email protected]





