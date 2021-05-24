5 Android and iOS apps to help you track and monitor your blood oxygen levels





COVID-19’s pandemic efforts remain a major concern in India, despite the shrinking positive cases. Many experts are afraid of the imminent arrival of the third wave of the pandemic, and therefore people continue to buy up medicines to ensure the safety of their families. Many local pharmacies and stores across the country also lack oxygenimeters, an important means of monitoring and tracking SpO2. However, there are some free apps on Google Play and the Apple App Store that claim to offer the same functionality without any additional equipment. Most of these apps claim to use the same principles as photopretismography or PPG, which can detect volume changes in blood circulation using a light source. In this case, the app uses a phone flashlight and camera instead of the infrared on the oximeter to measure the Spo2 level. Generally, COVID-19-positive patients need to be assured that their SpO2 levels are above 95%, below which urgent medical attention is required.

CarePlix Vitals: The Kolkata-based startup CareNow Healthcare app is available as a free download from both the Apple Store and Google Play. The user’s email ID is required for registration. During the trial, we compared the results of the app with two different oximeters sourced from a local medical store. The app showed fairly accurate results during each test. Use the back flashlight on your phone to detect SpO2 levels.

MFine: Next on the list is the MFine app for Android that allows users to connect with their doctors online. The app also allows you to book other medical services such as home exams and drug delivery. The app comes with an integrated Spo2 checker, which is still in beta, which means the company is improving its technology. It also works with a phone camera and flashlight. The result was close to what I found on my local oximeter.

Blood Oxygen: The Blood Oxygen app is available on the Apple App Store, which claims to monitor blood oxygen levels as well as heart rate. For SpO2 monitoring, the app asks the user to see the breathing pattern via the start / stop feature. There is no registration process and users can use it directly. Following the breathing test, it gives the user a range that can be ambiguous. The app should only be used for personal reference.

Pulse Oximeter Tracker: With over 1 rack of downloads, the Pulse Oximeter Tracker Android app allows users to track SpO2 levels from the oximeter. This means that the app does not allow users to monitor oxygen levels, only data that is recorded on a regular basis. Users must manually add data to the platform that can be viewed in a neat statistics view.

Ezvitals: Similar to the pulse oximeter tracker, the Ezvitals app allows users to record data from the oximeter for future reference. The app can be downloaded for free from both Google and Apple app stores, allowing users to share health information with their healthcare providers. This application currently supports Wellue and Viatom pulse oximeter devices. According to the company, the platform should not be used in an emergency.

Editor’s Note *: Readers must not acknowledge that the use of such apps is not subject to medical purposes and must not use the data for medical or diagnostic purposes. If your COVID-19 test is positive, it is imperative to consult your doctor.

