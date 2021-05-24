8 best paid jobs in technology





From Microsoft to Google, their careers in the technology industry are fast-paced, constantly evolving and at the forefront of innovation.

As a result, technology is one of the most popular industries among MBA graduates. According to the GraduateManagementAdmission Council (GMAC), 17% of MBAs join the technology industry after graduation.

An MBA or Master of Business Administration is a school-run career event that provides an excellent way to access sector-specific knowledge and networks with recruiters from leading technology companies. But which tech job offers the best salary?

These are eight of the most paid jobs in technology, including senior management, which is often dominated by business school graduates.

The best paid job in technology

8. Blockchain developer

Average base salary: $ 105,000 *

Top recruiters: Microsoft, Sony

Blockchain developers design blockchain protocols and blockchain systems to continually identify problems that arise. You can also be involved in areas such as web app development and smart contract formation.

You can expect an average base salary of $ 105,000 by joining popular MBA companies such as Microsoft and Sony, and startups such as the German FinTech venture N26 and the sustainable crypto service AltaFin. Both have an MBA.

Business schools, such as the HKUST Business School in Hong Kong, recognize the need for future business leaders to combine technical skills and business knowledge to offer MBA courses on blockchain technology.

In addition, understanding blockchain was ranked as the most sought after skill in the job market in 2020.

7. Product manager

Average base salary: $ 110,000 or more

Top Recruiters: Cisco, Hewlett Packard

Product managers bridge the gap between clients and coders, lead teams to build market-appropriate products, and strategize the next steps.

MBAs often take on the role of product management in technology companies to allow them to apply their knowledge to their entire business or strategy, in addition to their coding skills. Many business schools, such as Harvard Business School, teach MBA coding courses to help these future business leaders communicate with technical engineers.

You can expect a decent average base salary of $ 110,424, and perhaps even more with top companies like Cisco and Hewlett-Packard.

Read: 20 Business Schools for Alumni to Earn the Most

6. Data Scientist

Average base salary: $ 114,000 or more per year

Top Recruiters: Facebook, NBA

Data scientists need to be familiar with big data, data analytics, machine learning, and more, and apply these new technologies in predicting future business problems and making data-driven decisions.

He works in one of the most paid jobs in the tech industry, earning an average annual base salary of $ 114,534 in the United States and can reach $ 162,000 a year in some occupations. Big tech giants such as Facebook, Google and Amazon hire data scientists. If you’re looking for something different, the NBA (National Basketball Association) hires data scientists and business school graduates.

According to Emolument, the most paid subsector of data science is the media, which plays a role in R & D and data product management, with an average salary of $ 120,000.

5. Artificial intelligence (AI) engineer

Average base salary: $ 115,000 or more per year

Top Recruiters: Facebook, Electronic Arts (EA)

AI engineers leverage their expertise in AI, machine learning, and scripting languages ​​when developing algorithms to improve the user experience.

You can get a game development job at a company like EA, or work at an AI-driven startup like Eightfold AI, which specializes in talent management.

More and more business schools offer courses on machine learning. Schools like Stanford jointly offer MBAs and MSs in computer science, providing future business leaders with the technical know-how to lead digital transformation.

AI was ranked as one of the most sought after skills in 2020. As a result, AI Engineering is ranked as one of the most paid tech jobs. The average base salary for AI engineers in the United States is $ 115,000 a year, but some companies earn up to $ 171,000.

Checkout: Google, Microsoft, and the best companies for benefits

4. Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)

Average base salary: $ 125,000 or more per year

Top Recruiters: Adobe, LinkedIn

A site reliability engineer is in a position to manage and monitor your organization’s production services with the overall goal of improving site reliability and performance.

This is a role that requires in-depth knowledge of scripting languages ​​such as Python and cloud computing providers. As an SRE, you can earn rakes with an average annual base salary of $ 125,000 and up to about $ 181,000. You can also expect to play a role in companies such as LinkedIn and Adobe, and work on network security in emerging companies such as Unit21.

3. Cloud Architect

Average base salary: $ 133,000 or more per year

Top Recruiters: Accenture, Deloitte

Cloud architects are responsible for your organization’s cloud computing systems, designing solutions to address the technical issues that arise.

Learn about MBA’s cloud platform at business schools such as Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management, which offers big data and cloud computing electives.

Opportunities include working with consulting firms such as Accenture and Deloitte, who are also top MBA employers, and working with well-known companies such as IBM and Oracle to design more efficient and affordable databases.

Cloud architects can earn an average annual base salary of $ 133,000. Some roles reach up to $ 192,000 annually.

2. Enterprise architect

Average base salary: $ 145,000 or more per year

Top recruiters: PwC, IBM

This role requires a fusion of strategic thinking and technical skills. Enterprise architects manage your organization’s IT systems while improving business efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing sustainability.

Enterprise architects can advance to roles such as chief architect and chief technology officer.

Expect generous salaries as well. In the United States, enterprise architects have an average base salary of $ 145,522 per year, with some roles reaching as high as $ 203,000, making them one of the best tech jobs. Top companies like PwC and IBM employ enterprise architects.

1. Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Average base salary: $ 167,000 or more

Top recruiters: IBM, Apple

The CTO is in a position to control the use of technology in the company, set policies, and lead research and development.

It is a beneficial role that MBA holders can play by combining strategic knowledge with technology expertise to drive key decisions. As a result, you can lead technology within major technology companies such as IBM and Apple.

When you get an executive position, you get a lot of salary and the average annual base salary reaches $ 167,399. Some companies can land up to $ 293k per year.

* Salary data is provided by Glassdoor and US averages are provided. The hiring company was sourced from Glassdoor and LinkedIn.

* Flickr images courtesy of Niharb. The image license is here. This image has not changed.

Next article:

9 Highest Wage Financial Jobs

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos