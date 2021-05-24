How to free 15GB of free Google storage across Gmail, Drive and photos





Google Photos will end unlimited free storage of photos on June 1st. When this happens, users are limited to 15 GB of free Google storage that the company allows for all accounts, split into photos, Gmail, and drive storage.

Users who need more cloud storage can opt for Google’s subscription-based storage plan starting at Rs 120 per month with 100GB of storage. However, if you don’t need that kind of storage, or just don’t want to spend money on additional cloud storage, we recommend clearing your existing 15GB free storage. Here’s how to do it in a few simple steps.

How to clear free 15GB Google Storage

You need the Google One app to see what’s running out of free 15GB cloud storage and clear unwanted items. If you don’t have this yet, you can install the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

In the app,[ストレージ]Go to the tab. Here you can see how much of your free 15 GB storage is occupied by the service across Gmail, Google Drive files, and Google Photos data.

To start erasing this data, please see below[アカウントストレージを解放する]Tap the button. You can now view the list of elements that are running out of storage. This includes emails that have been thrown into the Trash but have been permanently deleted, emails with large attachments, and file types that are not supported by Google Drive.

If you also want to clear Google Photos storage, we will show you how to download all Google Photos photos offline.

How to clear free 15GB Google account storage. (Express photo)

You can enter each of these categories to select all items or manually select the files to delete. Proceed to each category and continue to delete unwanted files until you have only the important and needed emails, files, and other data.

This temporary fix can free up some storage, but keep in mind that your list of important files and emails will accumulate over time.

When you run out of unnecessary files to delete, you should consider backing up some files offline on your computer or to another cloud storage service.

