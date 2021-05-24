Google is officially a dog company, but cats and other pets are welcome.





Google has almost always been ranked as one of the most rewarding workplaces over the last few years. Large offices, expressive work culture, and numerous perks are part of this reason. Another part is the adaptability of tech majors, which tend to welcome people and even pets of all backgrounds.

It may seem like a quirky concept, but Google’s history shows that the company has allowed pets on campus for over 20 years. In fact, Google has encouraged employees to take their pets to work, especially at Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.

The tech giant has its headquarters in a cafe named after the original top dog Yomiuri. Yoshka was the first pet to visit Google’s campus. Its owner, and now Google’s senior vice president of engineering, Urs Hlzle, a Google employee, returned to work with his dog for the first time in 1999.

Joshka soon became friends with everyone, and “someone delivered the package to the office,” Google wrote in an old blog. What started as an occasional visit became a daily chore as the Leonberger Master moved to a Mountain View office with other Google teams in the summer of 1999. Yoshka has a complete blog dedicated to the tasks of the day at Google at the time.

Yoshka died in 2011, but heritage is still alive. After naming it, Yoshka’s Cafe was adorned with a small museum dedicated to Leonberger, displaying your favorite toys, fluffy balls, collars and Google badges.

The museum displays a small ornament on the podium, explaining that it was Joshka who helped Google become a “dog-friendly company.”

Since then, the company has become more and more fond of pets among its employees. Several long-standing initiatives are a glorious example of this.

One such thing is a dog park on the Mountain View campus called The Doogleplex. The other is the Doogler group created in 2018. This is basically an employee group of Google employees and a bulletin board for pet owners. This group is responsible for several pet-related initiatives, such as puppy pop-ups. This is a puppy treatment program for Google employees that spans multiple Google offices.

With the launch of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the group became more relevant as Google employees moved to a telecommuting model. Pet-related events have transitioned to virtual attendance where Google employee pets are introduced to the group and given a few minutes to show off their skills.

Not just dogs

Google’s love for pets goes beyond Dougler. The company states in its policy that it likes cats, but it has predictable catches.

Through easy-to-understand discussions, it is clear that cats visiting the office believe that they are “quite stressed” because they are “dog companies” at first.

Google does not hesitate to house other animals at work. In a remarkable move in the 2000s, the company rented a goat at Google headquarters to help cut weeds and bushes.

Of course, the company regulates these permits with respect to workplace efficiency. There are certain behaviors that can expel a pet from the workplace. For dogs, if you bark or bite too much, you can get them home right away. Such restrictions are enforced in front of employees who are allergic to dogs.

