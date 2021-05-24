Techstars Joins Cleantech.org $ 100,000 GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge





San Francisco, May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Cleantech.organd Techstars today announced that Techstars will join the Cleantech.org GS BeyondEnergy Innovation Challenge as an accelerator partner. The application will open with a prize of $ 100,000 until all semi-finalist slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis and fill rapidly.

Finalists will be selected from 21 semi-finalists, five of whom will be invited to a virtual pitch event scheduled for July 21st. Top investor in the energy transition.

The winner of the pitch competition is without dilution of strings, deliverables, or shares provided by GS Beyond, a Silicon Valley-based innovation division of the South Korean-based global energy, power, construction, and retail conglomerate GS Group. Win a prize of $ 100,000. Semi-finalists have the opportunity to market to future investors and customers.

Cody Simms, SVP of Climate & Sustainability at Techstars, said: “Entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, and helping entrepreneurs tackle the future of climate change and energy is a mission that resonates deeply with us.”

The challenge is to accept applications through GSBeyondEnergy.com to US energy sector start-ups with minimal viable products (MVPs) or prototype early in seed financing. , To move to the next stage with the customer. The contest looks for companies in the categories of energy digitization, eMobility in cities, and new fuels.

This challenge is supported by some of the top incubators and accelerators in the clean tech sector. Neal Dikeman, Chairman of Cleantech.org and partner of the award sponsor Energy Transition Ventures, said:

Visit GSBeyondEnergy.com for FAQs, details, and applications. Check with your incubator or accelerator for coaching. Join the discussion in this contest or ask the project manager of the Cleantech.org group.

About GS Beyond GS Beyond is GS Group’s Open Innovation Division, with a focus on identifying and facilitating innovation across a variety of industries, including energy and electricity, retail and commerce, engineering and construction. Based in Silicon Valley, GS Beyond will build partnerships with companies developing cutting-edge technology and innovative ideas to change the world in a positive and sustainable way. For more information, please visit gsbeyond.com.

About Cleantech.org CleanTech.org is the leading portal for the commercialization of energy and environmental technologies. Their mission is to be an access point to increase the number of individuals and businesses involved in this sector. They seek to enable these participants to develop networks, access information and resources, and facilitate the commercialization of clean technology through interactive experiences. For more information, please visit http://www.cleantech.org/.

About Techstars Techstars’ global network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars started with three simple ideas. Entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas come from everywhere. Today, we have a mission to enable everyone on the planet to contribute to and benefit from the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to running accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, businesses and cities and helping build a thriving startup community. Techstars has invested in more than 2,200 companies with a total market capitalization of $ 29 billion. www.techstars.com

