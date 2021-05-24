Many of Battlefield 6 reveal that trailers have been reported leaked





A large collection of low-quality images allegedly originating from the upcoming Battlefield 6 reveals that the trailer was found online.

The latest version of the series of leaks prior to the official announcement of the game reveals dozens of new screen grabs that appear to have been taken from the trailer on sites including Imgur.

The images partially hidden by the LOL man meme are also arranged in an order designed to give you a better understanding of what they will look like when the trailer is released.

Influencer Tom Henderson, who published several Battlefield 6 reports backed by journalists over the past few months, seems to acknowledge Sunday’s latest leak and confirm that the image is from the game. ..

“I woke up to more #BATTLEFIELD leaks,” he tweeted on Sunday. “Most of the leaked scenes are more than 5 seconds long, so I think we saw about 80% of the trailer.”

Henderson claims that DICE’s upcoming shooter will be set 10 to 15 years later and is simply called Battlefield.

Publisher Electronic Arts announced earlier this month that the Battlefield 6s will release a trailer in June, confirming that the game will be a cross-generation title if it hits consoles and PCs this holiday season.

EA’s Senior Communication Director also sympathized with fans who were dissatisfied with waiting a long time for Battlefield 6 to be revealed, but asked for a little more patience.

