10 years at Google taught us about the future of African technology





Looking back over the last decade at Google, I was impressed not only with the turbulent years of the past, but with how much they have changed. I’ve been involved in technology for all of my 25+ career journeys, and have been Google for the past 10 years and are now Director of West Africa.

Not only are I a witness, but in many ways I have been actively involved in many things that have transformed the continent from a technical point of view. Over the last decade, silicon savanna has become more firmly established. All tech giants from Google, Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft and Apple have opened offices in Africa. Not surprisingly, many of these conglomerates chose Nigeria as Africa’s most populous country with prosperous technology hubs and young people. , Entrepreneurial population.

No technology company can ignore Africa’s leading growth markets.

The World Bank estimates that by 2100, one in three people on the planet will live in Africa. By 2030, the International Finance Corporation estimates that there will be 230 million jobs on continents that require some degree of digital skills.

This represents 650 million training opportunities. In Nigeria alone, the World Economic Forum estimates that 35-45% of jobs will require some form of digital skill. Expected growth for jobs that require digital skills has been driven primarily by strong economic growth, coupled with the digitization of agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors.

One of Africa’s biggest challenges is limited infrastructure. Historically, telecommunications infrastructure was poor, but the continent was able to leap the era of terrestrial infrastructure into mobile communications. Over the 20 years from 1999 to 2020, Nigeria’s telephone access has increased from just 200,000 to 133 million, adding 43 million in the last decade. Teledensity has grown from 63% to 107% over the last decade.

This trend is replicated throughout the continent. According to reports, nearly 500 million people in sub-Saharan Africa are currently subscribed to mobile services, and more than 272 million Africans are connected to the Internet on their mobile phones.

Africa’s technology space ecosystem

Thanks to this mobile connection, the continent is growing and adopting technology-enabled mobile applications in areas such as fintech solutions, money transfers, e-commerce, agriculture, e-learning, social media, music, video and other online platforms. Is accelerating. solution. Africa is now comparable to any part of the world in terms of recruitment, corporate growth and mobile innovation.

For the digital economy to thrive, certain things need to be in place, including robust and reliable infrastructure, digital skills, local content, service providers and developers, and a valid policy environment. Over the last decade, these challenges have been creatively addressed in Africa. Partnerships between private and public sector companies are key to addressing this issue.

Companies doing business in the tech sector understand that it’s important to invest in the ecosystem and that the ebb and flow of the tide lifts all the boats, which will pay off in the long run. I will. At Google, we’ve worked with partners to train developers, drive access through a variety of initiatives, and provide support to technology hubs and mentor start-ups.

Technology companies that understand the requirements of the region and adapt to address the unique structure of the region are most likely to succeed. That’s why we’re so proud to be part of Google’s Next Billion Users initiative, which focuses on building products and solutions tailored to the unique needs of Africa and other emerging markets.

For example, build a motorcycle-specific travel route on Google Maps, or empower the next generation of African artists through emPawa Africa, an initiative implemented in collaboration with YouTube. The secret to success is information sharing, and there is no benefit or success in choosing to eliminate strong local partners.

Also, unlike many other sectors whose growth forecasts have been revised downwards by Covid-19, technology is already of interest to investors, including Nigeria, where the wider telecommunications sector grew 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone. Is increasing.

Just a few weeks ago, a $ 170 million investment was made in Lagos-based Flutterwave, a payment processing startup. By five years, Flutterwave is already valuable, with the exception of some of Nigeria’s largest banks, solidifying countries with fast-growing fintech industries as growth sectors, enabling growth and job creation in Africa. It emphasizes the very importance of technology space in making it.

It is important that digital solutions and comprehensive training remain at the forefront of Africa’s economic development in preparation for life beyond Covid-19 in the coming years. All challenges have provided us with opportunities for growth. It’s really amazing to be able to help shape the trajectory of this sector across Africa while empowering the next generation of tech entrepreneurs, including female founders.

I am convinced that the vibrant and dynamic technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurs of the continent will play an important role in shaping the future of technological innovation.

