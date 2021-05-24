EY US announces collaboration with Techstars to accelerate innovation in EY Americas Tax





New York, May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced a collaboration between EYFoundry (an in-house venture unit) and Techstars. Leveraging Techstars’ global ecosystem, EY Foundry works with leading startups in eight different areas, including tax, legal technology, HR, compliance and technology to launch pilots, establish partnerships and make acquisitions. I will seek.

Chirag Patel, EY foundry leader, said: “We are excited to work with industry leader Techstars to leverage its global network.“ This collaboration enhances EY Foundry’s already strong presence in the startup and venture capital markets and enables EY clients from a wide range of companies. Bases and outstanding thematic resources add value to Techstars’ growing network. ”

Global Corporate Venture Activities The practice of developing, sponsoring, or investing in startups to develop innovative products and services is unprecedented. According to the 2020 Global Corporate Venture Capital Report, there were more than $ 73 billion in corporate venture capital support transactions and financing in 2020, up from $ 59 billion in 2019.

Techstars is a global investment and innovation platform that operates 45 accelerators in 13 countries and is a resource for start-ups looking to drive growth through collaboration with companies and investors. This year’s collaboration focuses on introducing startups to key growth and collaboration opportunities within the EY organization.

“We believe that entrepreneurs can and do change the world,” said Laura Kennedy, Techstars SVP of Business and Corporate Development. “Our job is to provide the resources that portfolio companies need to succeed. We are pleased that collaboration can drive innovation and add the EY network to the Techstars ecosystem.”

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, create long-term value for clients, people and society, and build trust in capital markets.

Powered by data and technology, our diverse EY team in more than 150 countries provides trust through guarantees to help our clients grow, transform and operate.

Across guarantees, consulting, law, strategy, tax and trading, the EY team asks better questions to find new answers to the complex problems facing the world today.

EY refers to the global organization of member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity, and may refer to one or more. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a limited liability company, does not provide the following services. client. Information on how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights that individuals have under data protection laws are available at ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice the law if prohibited by local law. For more information on our organization, please visit ey.com. This news release was published by Ernst & Young LLP, an EY member firm that serves clients in the United States.

About Techstars Techstars’ global network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars started with three simple ideas. Entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas come from everywhere. Today, we have a mission to enable everyone on the planet to contribute to and benefit from the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to running accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, businesses and cities and helping build a thriving startup community. Techstars has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a total market capitalization of over $ 207 billion.

Source eye

Related Links

http://www.ey.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos