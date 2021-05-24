Google promotes privacy with new controls and features on Android 12, Tech News News, and Top Stories





Mountain View (HARDWAREZONE, BLOOMBERG, AFP)-Google will add a new privacy dashboard to future Android 12 mobile operating systems to let users know what type of data was used when and in which app.

The dashboard also provides users with shortcuts to revoke app permissions.

Alphabet announced new features at the I / O Developers Conference last Tuesday (May 18th). This is part of the privacy management package that search giants are pushing to appease consumers and regulators.

Apart from the visual tweaks, Android 12’s internal improvements can speed up the operating system by reducing central processing time by 22% and system server load by 15%. ..

According to Google, Android 12 is ready this fall, and Android 12 Beta is now available on some Android devices, including smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, ZTE, and Google’s own Pixel smartphone.

Another privacy feature that Google has added to Android is an indicator in the upper right corner of the status bar that lets users know which apps are currently using the microphone, camera, or both.

This is similar to having an indicator at the top of Apple’s iOS for iPhone screen to let users know what’s being used.

[クイック設定]Two new toggles for Android in the pull-down menu allow users to quickly remove app access to the microphone and camera.

Google has also introduced the ability for users to specify an approximate location rather than an exact location. This helps protect user privacy for apps that don’t require accurate locale accuracy, such as weather forecast apps.

Android 12 also includes Private Compute Core, ensuring that all audio and language processing is strictly maintained on mobile devices.

In other words[再生中]Songs, or smart reply messages personalized to your style, aren’t available anywhere except on your smartphone. At the same time, users can enjoy the benefits of highly personalized devices.

These were virtually one of many announcements made by Google at the Marquee Annual Conference, spanning quantum computing, creepy bots, automated photo animation, and dermatological screening.

Other highlights of Google I / O are:

Search control

Ever wanted to delete the last thing you searched for on Google? Now Google allows you.

Users can now delete the last 15 minutes of search history by tapping a tab in their Google account.

The company offers the ability to clear search history, but people have noticed that the data is useful for tools like maps or is unaware of the ability to delete it.

“We will never sell your personal information to anyone,” Jen Fitzpatrick, senior vice president of Google, said at a virtual event. “It’s just off limits.”

During the event, Google also introduced new tools for password protection of Android software.

“No one else offers this kind of technically enforced verifiable privacy,” Fitzpatrick added.

Apple has spent years positioning the iPhone as much more secure than devices that use Google’s Android operating system.

Workplace tools

Google has launched an I / O meeting by announcing a series of upgrades to Workspace, a suite of collaborative software for the workplace. This underscores the company’s desire to establish itself as a less flashy business leader in enterprise software.

Traditionally, Google has dedicated meetings to mobile software. Instead, it started with a presentation from Javier Soltero, Vice President hired by Microsoft to manage Workspace.

Soltero has introduced a new feature that allows you to insert Google Meet video calls directly into other tools such as Docs and Sheets. This is a direct challenge to Microsoft’s Teams and Zoom Video Communications products.

Google also promoted its project management feature, Smart Canvas. This means that Google is moving forward in a market full of much smaller players such as Atlassian, Asana and Salesforce.com. Salesforce.com has received a blockbuster acquisition of workplace chat service Slack.

Even Google’s farthest release of the day was built in support of its cloud business.

At the end of the keynote, CEO Sundar Pichai made fun of a new project called Starline. Google has shown how to use compression technology to make video calls with people as 3D holograms.

“It’s as close as possible to sitting opposite someone,” Pichai said.

“We spent thousands of hours testing it in our office, and the results are promising,” he added. “There is also excitement from our major enterprise partners.”

He mentioned the media and healthcare companies, but didn’t provide any further details.

Google’s cloud revenue increased 46% in the first quarter to US $ 4.05 billion (S $ 5.38 billion). The company does not share Workspace sales.

Photos with less racism

The tech giant said that after some embarrassing incidents over the years, he added features to the phone’s camera and software to better capture the color people.

Samsung partnership

Google has partnered with Google’s software platform Samsung on Wear to convince more people to buy Android smartwatches.

This means Samsung will use Google’s Wear OS for future Galaxy smartwatches rather than its own Tizen platform.

“We bring the best of Wear and Tizen to a single integrated platform,” said Bjorn Kilburn, Google Wear Project Director.

“By working together, we were able to leverage the strengths of each to deliver faster performance, longer battery life, and an experience that increased the number of favorite apps available on the watch.”

This combination will allow the platform to be used in all device markets and could challenge Apple, a longtime leader in the smartwatch segment, by integrating Fitbit, Google’s newly acquired wearable maker. An ecosystem is created.

In another statement, Samsung Vice President Yun Changhyun said, “We are constantly pursuing new ways to meet the ever-changing consumer needs.” “That’s why we partnered with Google. .. We decided to bring the best. We put our platform together in one unified experience. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos