Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti have already been found on Razer PCs





This time, a clear slip-up from Razer reveals more evidence suggesting that Nvidia may have two new powerful graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti.

As Hothardware reports, Twitter users have noticed that the Chinese website offers off-the-shelf gaming PCs with the unannounced Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards as an option. It was.

After that, the web page offering the desktop PC was deleted, but Twitter user @ harukaze5719 took a screenshot. This is shown below.

RTX 3080 Ti 12GB RTX 3070 Ti 8GB https: //t.co/mUMKG4E2hCpic.twitter.com/q9AjSr5yK120 May 23, 2009

see next

According to Hothardware, the site offered a variety of specifications such as AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, 16GB of RAM, SSD storage and more.

Do we need to get excited?

This may be just a mistake by Chinese retailers, but the amount of evidence swirling about the imminent launch of the RTX 3080Ti and 3070Ti tends to believe the list is genuine, and retailers mistakenly published them. It means that.

In the first place, unless retailers have a good idea that a product name will come, it is unlikely that they will pull the product name out of the air as a placeholder.

The website states that the RTX 3080 Ti has 12GB of memory and the 3070 Ti has 8GB of RAM. Again, this is strange information to configure and is consistent with other rumors I’ve heard about GPUs.

Currently, Nvidia’s keynote speech at Computex 2021 will be held on June 1st at 1:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) / 6:00 am (BST) / 3:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time). I’ve heard rumors that Nvidia will announce the RTX 3080Ti and 3070Ti. In other words, it doesn’t take long to wait.

Since then, Nvidia has introduced some exciting new GPUs. It’s still difficult to get an existing GPU, but I hope Nvidia plans to bring future GPUs to gamers, not scalpers or miners.

