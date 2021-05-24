How to prepare your Google account for your digital afterlife





We live in a world where digital identities, footprints and data are as valuable as or even more valuable than the assets of the offline world. We have financial information, personal information, sensitive data, memories, conversations, connections, etc. that we have created during the time we spend online.

But have you ever wondered what happens to all the content you accumulate and create online after your time?

How to give it to someone?

Who can access your data?

Who owns your account?

How do you manage when such a time comes?

For many of us, Google’s products and web services are some of the most frequently used at work and at home. It can be used for communication (email, chat, messages, etc.), information sharing and data storage (photos, documents, files, etc.), and assets (financial and other valuable documents, accounts, etc.).

Google[非アクティブなアカウントマネージャー]You can appoint an individual or group of users or disable an account if the service becomes physically inaccessible or unavailable through settings.

Follow the steps below to set up your Google Account information so that it can be safely passed on to others or managed according to your choice.

Google inactive account manager settings

“Inactive Account Manager” is what Google calls this feature. This service waits for a preset period of time selected by the user. Google will then intimate the selected data and share it with the selected person or a group of up to 10 people to receive the data.

Data points you can choose to share include Gmail data, Hangouts communications, YouTube accounts, Drive data, and Google Photos. This feature also allows you to choose which users receive which data from which services. For example, Mr. A can only receive Gmail data and Mr. B can only receive Google Photos. Once your account is deactivated and selected users have access to Google data, you can download the data within up to three months.

If you don’t want to share your information with others, Google also offers the option to delete your account after it has been inactive for a period of time.

Step 1: To start setting up an inactive account manager, go to your Google account[マイアカウント]Visit the page and[データと個人設定]Select a page. Otherwise, you can go directly to https://myaccount.google.com/inactive while logged in to your Google account.

Step 2: At the top of the page[スタート]Click the button to turn on the service.

Step 3: To complete the process, you need to set up three main settings. The first is when Google needs to consider your account inactive. Enter the takeover period (when Google will start the service) and contact details.

Step 4: In the following settings, when it is confirmed that your account is inactive, you can choose who to notify and what information to share. Here you can enter the email addresses of one or more people and select the data or information they will receive.

Step 5: The final setting is to choose whether Google will delete all your data when your account becomes inactive. If you decide to enable this option, users notified in the previous step can take up to 3 months to download the information they choose to share. Posting this period will cause Google to delete all data and make it difficult to retrieve the data.

