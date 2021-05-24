NETSOL Technologies Selected as Most Innovative Company





Calabasas, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-NETSOL Technologies, Inc., a global business services and enterprise application solution provider. (Nasdaq: NTWK) was named Monitor Daily for the first special feature of Most Innovative. Companies in the Sustainable Category Equipment Finance Ecosystem. For over 40 years, Monitor Daily has addressed the unique information needs of the equipment finance and leasing industry and is considered the primary source of news, articles and opinions in the equipment finance and leasing industry.

With over 40 years of global experience, NETSOL continues to be a preferred partner for equipment finance companies in North America and around the world, said Executive Vice President of NETSOL Technologies Americas Peter Minshall. Since its inception, we have followed the same guiding principles of innovation and adaptability. Recently, he has successfully delivered seven projects in seven different countries, including both on-premises and cloud deployments. Moreover, in the face of a pandemic, these implementations were implemented in a fully remote setup. This demonstrates a technology-first approach and the ability to run in the most difficult environments.

NETSOL’s scalable solutions enable equipment finance and leasing companies to effectively manage complex multi-site and multi-currency operations and thrive in the highly competitive global market. Our premier next-generation platform, NFS Ascent, is a proven solution for the evolving global equipment finance and leasing industry.

The NETSOLs Innovation Lab continues to learn from experiments by building proofs of concept and use the latest technology to create next-generation products. This environment encourages our clients and partners to explore new ideas that expand the reach of the asset finance industry and look forward to emerging disruptive business models and technologies. I will support you.

Click here to view the latest digital version of Monitor Dailys, where NETSOL is featured as one of the most innovative companies in the Equipment Finance Ecosystem.

Click here to view the flipbook version of Monitor Dailys Magazine featuring NETSOL, see page 84.

Visit www.netsoltech.com to learn more about NETSOL Technologies and the proven, state-of-the-art solutions that have streamlined operations in the global financial and leasing industry for over 40 years.

About NETSOL Technologies NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a global provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and financial industry. Our suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and a dedicated team of over 1300 professionals located in eight strategically located support and distribution centers around the world. Supported by. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft, or NFS Ascent helps companies transform their finance and leasing operations and provides a fully automated asset-based financial solution that covers the full financial and leasing lifecycle. ..

Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the development and future performance of our products and services. This includes statements about us subject to certain risks and uncertainties where actual results may differ materially from those. projection. Expectations, expectations, variations of such terms, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence is that statement. Does not mean that is not a future outlook. These statements do not guarantee future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that may affect our actual performance include the progress and cost of product and service development and the timing of market acceptance. The Covered Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this document, and may change the company’s expectations regarding it, or any changes in the events, conditions or circumstances underlying the statement. Reflect.

