Blood in the Shroud link v5.0 free download CODEX





Blood Bond Into the Shroud v5.0 CODEX

Blood Bond Into the Shroud v5.0 CODEX PC Game 2021 Overview of Blood Bond: Into the Shroud explores RPGs in a new way. With no fists, few forced fights, and no strict paths to follow, you’ll be rewarded for your exploration through Jordenheim and the discoveries you make. Blood Bond: Into the Shroud is heavily inspired by Norse myths and legends. It is the birth of the Gordenheim world. Our goal as developers was to provide you with a great old school RPG experience with modern graphics and implemented in a modern engine. Unreal ROM. You will play Astrid, a young Vikings witch, the daughter of two heroes from the past. Astrid was raised only by her mother and abandoned by her father, and she was ostracized from her village. Our story unfolds after a chase, Astrid finds her village in ruins and her mother missing. Not sure of her own abilities, she is looking for her father, Berger. Thus, Blood Bond: Into the Shroud begins an adventure of self-discovery. Discover the power of the Vikings inside and the truth behind it all.

Play

Exploration and discovery: Immerse yourself directly in the exploration of your environment. You get XP for everything you do from picking plants to medicines or discovering a mysterious environment. Talents: Reach out to the gods to receive their blessing. What blesses you comes back to them in full. Gain talents in a variety of ways from quests or rewards from the gods or discover them through exploration. Fight: Choose your battles wisely or use stealth to find another way. Be careful with your ax, bow, and spells so that there is no automatic targeting or easy fighting position. Status Effects: Create buffs, slimming, or cases to aid your journey. Do not discredit a situation effect because it can be beneficial in one situation and harmful in another. Design: Collect and craft smart items to ensure your success on your journey. Industry is an essential part of your journey as you may not be able to have all the talents, traits and abilities on your journey, we welcome you to the world of Jordenheim and the saga of Astrid of Guilon, Thank you for supporting our indie game’s development efforts! We invite you to welcome, to the world of Jordenheim, and we look forward to hearing your experiences. What will your story be?

Technical specifications for this version Game version: V5.0 Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: CodexGame File name: Blood_Bond_Into_the_Shroud_v5_0_CODEX.zipGame Download Size: 6.4 GBMD5SUM: aa541c9f31674cb710e

Before you start Blood Bond Into the Shroud v5.0 CODEX Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 and later * Processor: Core i5 * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 or AMD Radeon ™ R9 280 * DirectX: version 11 * Storage: space Available 6 GB * Sound Card: Any

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 and above * Processor: Core i5 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon ™ RX 570X * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 6 GB available space * Sound Card: Any

Blood in the Shroud link v5.0 free download CODEX

Blood Bond Into the Shroud v5.0 CODEX

