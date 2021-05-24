Five Eagle Hospitality Trust properties auctioned receive eligible bids, corporate and market news and top stories





Singapore (Business Times)-EHT said five of the 15 auctioned properties received eligible bids in the second round of Chapter 11 Assets at the Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) on May 20. The trustee, the DBS Trustee, announced on Monday. ..

In the documents submitted to the Stock Exchange to the Singapore Exchange, the trustees are the entities in Chapter 11: Sheraton Denver Tech Center, Four Points by Sheraton San Jose Airport, Embassy Suites by Hilton Anaheim North, DoubleTree by Hilton Salt. Lake City Airport said it received a qualified bid for Hilton. Northeastern Atlanta.

As a result of the auction, the total consideration for EHT’s auctioned properties increased by US $ 24.8 million.

Madison Phoenix LLC, an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital LP, a “stalking horse” bidder, has successfully bid on nine non-auctioned properties with a total purchase price of US $ 326.5 million.

It complies with the terms of the stalking horse agreement between the EHT entity and the bidder, effectively setting a starting price or “minimum price” to protect companies that sell assets with low bids. I will.

Successful bids and backup bids at the auction require the approval of the US Bankruptcy Court at a hearing scheduled for May 28, 2021, along with purchases by bidders of stalking horses for unauctioned properties.

The properties remaining in EHT’s portfolio at the time of approval for sale will consist of Queen Mary Long Beach, Deltawood Bridge, the Hilton Houston Galleria area, and Crowne Plaza Dallas near Galleria Addison.

In its announcement, the trustee stated to EHT that it would “continue to investigate all available options” for the remaining assets and for the benefit of all unitholders.

The Constellation Hospitality Group, LLC, and its investor group, including owners of trust sponsors Howard Wu and Taylor Woods, told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on May 19 to extend the specific sales-related deadline for the second bid. He added that he had filed a complaint. Rounds and auctions.

Constellation has previously submitted a Chapter 11 planned bid through which it has proposed to purchase a 100% stake in EHTUS 1, one of EHT’s Chapter 11 entities. Constellation was worth US $ 470 million.

The trustee “identified a number of shortfalls” in connection with the constellation bid, “identifying a number of shortfalls” that “more clarification and amendment is needed to make such bids eligible”, which is necessary Not received with the deposit.

The Constellation then submitted an extension campaign to extend the deadline for submitting eligible bids. The allegation was dismissed by the US Bankruptcy Court on May 19, as the auction went on schedule on May 20.

EHT trading has been suspended since March 2020.

