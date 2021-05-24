Free Download Catsperience FLT





Catsperience FLT Free Download PC PC game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and adventure game.

Catsperience FLT PC Game 2021 Overview Are you curious what it looks like to be a cat? This is your chance. Eat, sleep, be a jerk. Repeats. Oh wait, there’s a problem. The food supplier is missing, what are you going to do now? The blue-blooded cat does not hunt after all. Find it before you need such a menial task.

Experience what it’s like to live like a real cat

* Climb up furniture, push things off the table, and show that people are the boss in the house. * Destructible items in the mansion await your wrecking feet. * Catch annoying bags of meat that are squeaking. * Speak sarcastically, being a true aristocratic fool. * Relax in convenient boxes, and feel rich. * Be a smart cat and find out how you can get in and out of places you don’t belong to.

Do you like it dry? there he is

In Catsperience, you play a satirical cat addicted to catnip. The story is based heavily on humor and the daily struggles of being a cat. The gameplay is similar to an escape room game with some 3D platformer elements. You find yourself in a difficult situation, when one day all the food and manger are gone. Explore clues, solve puzzles and explore each room separately with the help of magic catnip in order to find a way out of the old Victorian mansion. the challenge. Most of the puzzles are at level 7-9, and they may take hours to solve.

Note from the developers

Before purchasing please keep in mind that this game was developed by a very likable feline couple and not by a huge company with the help of Cirmi, the demon cat who helped a lot with his voice acting. He was fumbling hard during the entire recording and tried to put in his best performance. He’d get his fair share of our sales of his favorite snack. We assume Cirmi sends his best regards or maybe he’s just sleeping and not caring: Thanks for your support.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Includes slapstick and humor in the bathroom.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / refill combination: FLTGame File name: Catsperience_FLT.zip Game download size: 5.7 GBMD5SUM: 6be06e237dab212b3b6b317377988e5cSperience Cats requirements

Before you start Catsperience FLT Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 * Processor: Core i3-6100 * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon RX 550 * Storage: 13GB Available Space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 * Processor: Core i5-7500 * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 570 * Storage space: 15GB available space

Free Download Catsperience FLT

Click on below button to start Catsperience FLT. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

