6 ways Google wants to fix your way of working





You don’t have to wait for Android 12 to take advantage of Google’s smart canvas features.

Screenshot by CNET

At last week’s Google I / Odevelopers conference, Google unveiled a productivity feature slate along with updates for the new Android 12 operating system, camera, and Wear OS. Google will include a new productivity feature under the name SmartCanvas aimed at connecting hybrid workplaces.

Brett Pearce / CNET

According to Google’s blog post, new updates, features and tools are aimed at enhancing frequently used apps such as documents, spreadsheets and slides. It should also make it easier to connect, focus and work efficiently with Google Workspace. Especially because of the huge number of teams scattered around the world following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how Google used Smart Canvas to enhance its Workspace tools and how to use the new features.

Smart tip for tagging people, files, events and meetings

Users can now take advantage of smart chips with the SmartCanvas update. Smart Chips streamline users’ workflows in Google Docs by extending the “@mention” features that are already available. You can enter @ to not only tag other users, but also add links specifically for files, events, and meetings. This feature will be included in Google Sheets in the coming months.

You can tag more than a colleague by typing @mention in the document.

Screenshot by CNET

You can also use smart chips to create checklists on the web or mobile, and assign tasks to others. The assigned task appears in the Google Tasks contact’s ToDo list.

In addition, smart chips include table templates in their documentation to better track feedback, projects, and more. There is also a template for capturing meeting notes and importing information from calendar invitations.

Pageless document

Unless you enter only the Note app, you may be accustomed to pagination of programs such as Google Docs. Smart Canvas allows you to remove page breaks so that the last word in a sentence or graph is never split. According to Google, you can turn pagination back on if you want to print or convert to PDF. Adding the ability to fix page breaks allows for a more fluid write process.

Spreadsheet timeline view

Sheets is getting a new timeline view for easier and faster task tracking. The timeline view allows you to organize information by owner, category, and more.

Integrate documents, spreadsheets, and slides into Google Meet

Smart Canvas plans to better integrate communication and collaboration tools. Now you can present your content to others with minimal interruptions in Google Meet calls from documents, spreadsheets, and slides. In the fall, Google announced that it would provide Meet directly to documents, spreadsheets, and slides for simultaneous collaboration and communication.

Google Meet also offers live captions in five languages, but live translations will arrive later this year. Translations begin with English translated into Spanish, Portuguese, French and German, with additional languages ​​added later.

Smart Canvas better integrates collaboration and communication tools.

Screenshots from CNET Google Chat

Google has also integrated collaboration tools into Google Chat for easy creation and editing during meetings. Documents and sheets with slide support are coming soon. Google is also adding emoji reactions to documents.

Supported write function

Smart Canvas also includes writing assistance for documents on the web that behaves like Grammarly. In addition to stylistic suggestions to help you edit, the auxiliary writing feature can warn you about offensive language and word choices. Similar assistive analytics capabilities will be included on the slides to help users better collect insights about their data.

