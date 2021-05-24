Specs, speed, design, price, release





Apple’s Mac Pro will be introduced in 2019, and updates will usually be offered in stages. Here you will find new graphics options, SSD module upgrades and more. However, when Apple releases its own system-on-chip (SoC) for workstations, the Mac Pro will receive a major update. This article tracks the updates reported for the Mac Pro, so if you’d like to see what’s coming up, visit this page.

2022 Mac Pro: Design and size

The current Mac Pro design was introduced in 2019, but when Apple announced the Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, some changes were seen. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Mac Pro, which uses Apple’s own SoC, is “half the size” of today’s Mac Pro and has an aluminum case that could remind you of the Power Mac G4 Cube.

The improved Mac Pro may remind you of the Power Mac G4 Cube.

Apple

Gurman also reports that Apple will not stop designing the current Mac Pro and that it will update it with Intel processors. This model will be available with the new Apple SoC Mac Pro.

2022 Mac Pro: Apple Silicon

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Silicon Mac Pro is available with 20 or 40 compute cores, the former with 16 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores (Apple codenamed Jade 2C-Die for this SoC), 32. Performance core and the latter eight efficiency cores (codename Jade 4C-Die). Given that the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro could have a 10-core SoC with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores, Apple adopted the MacBook Pro SoC, of ​​which You may have two or four of them installed on your computer. Mac Pro? We have to wait and see.

In the short term, Apple plans to make both Intel processors and Apple Silicon available on the Mac Pro. There are no details about which Intel processors Apple will upgrade and release.

IDG

2022 Mac Pro: Graphics

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Garman, Apple’s Silicon MacPro will use graphics on the SoC instead of AMD’s graphics card. The graphic can contain 64 or 128 processing cores. This is a significant increase from the eight graphics cores of Apple’s M1 SoC used in the Mac mini, 24-inch iMac, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Intel-based Mac Pro models will continue to use AMD graphics, but if there are possible upgrades, reports covering them haven’t surfaced. We also don’t know how long Apple will continue to sell non-Apple silicon Macs.

2022 Mac Pro: RAM and specifications

Today’s Intel Mac Pros offer up to 1.5TB of DDR4 ECC memory in 12 user-accessible DIMM slots, but the M1Mac’s unified memory is quite different. RAM is faster and more efficient because it’s not only soldered to the M1 MacBook and iMac motherboards, but also built directly into the chip. However, I’m not sure if Apple will take a similar approach on the Mac Pro. Users who need such machines will request customization options that MacBook and Mac mini users don’t necessarily need, so Apple may offer slots like older Macs.

But more likely is to dramatically rethink what the Pro desktop is. Unified Memory is a big part of making M1Macs very fast, but connecting memory to a chip can significantly increase the purchase price. The Mac Pro already starts at $ 5,999, but purchasing RAM from Apple could add $ 14,000 to the price. Therefore, if Apple does not allow aftermarket memory, your order build options at checkout may also be limited.

Apple currently offers up to 8TB of storage on the Mac Pro and expects the storage options to remain the same. Apple already has four USB ports (two Thunderbolt 3 and two USB 3) and a pair of Ethernet ports, so the ports may not change either. However, the Mac Pro has eight PCIe x16 sized slots and supports different types of PCIe cards, so you can easily add ports. Apple expects the M1 Mac Pro to allow expansion slots, but compatibility is an issue.

2022 Mac Pro: Price and Release

Today’s Mac Pros start at $ 5,999, and we expect Apple Silicon-based Mac Pros to stick to their general price. The price of Apple’s M1 Mac isn’t much different from its predecessor, Intel, so the new Mac Pro will almost certainly be a professional ultra-high-end machine. Rumor has it that it will arrive in 2022, and it is expected that WWDC will announce the 2019 and 2013 models. It’s possible to take a peek at this year’s show, but the announcement is likely to be a year away.

