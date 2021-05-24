Verizon Offers Free Subscription to Apple Arcade, Google Play Plus





Apple Inc. Tim Cook, CEO of Tim Cook, will speak at an event held at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif., USA, on Monday, March 25, 2019.

David Paule Maurice | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Verizon said it will offer 6-month and 12-month subscriptions for Apple Arcade and Google Play Plus to add content offerings bundled with wireless subscriptions.

New and existing Verizon wireless subscribers will have access to either Apple Arcade or Google Play Plus for free for 6 months and will be able to activate their lines with an unlimited plan of their choice. Verizon’s “Play More” and “Get More” unlimited plan subscribers will receive a 12-month offer, the company said.

Verizon is adding content to its wireless subscription plan to differentiate it from its rivals AT & T and T-Mobile, while aiming to be the primary contact for customers who enjoy bundled services. Verizon currently offers free Disney +, ESPN +, Hulu, Apple Music, and a one-year Discovery + with certain unlimited plans.

Verizon seeks to diversify its bundles by offering game subscriptions in addition to TV content. Verizon previously launched a 12-month promotion for PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now last year. Free games can also boost the use of Verizon and showcase the speed of the company’s 5G network.

For Apple and Google, the promotion will jump start with new activations for consumers who may not yet know about subscription gaming services.

Apple Arcade and Google Play Plus typically charge $ 4.99 per month for your subscription. Apple Arcade gives Apple users access to over 180 games that can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K, including NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition and The Oregon Trail.

Google Play Plus has over 800 games and apps, including Football Manager 2021 Mobile, Sonic the Hedgehog Classic, and Peppa Pig: Golden Boots.

See: Verizon CEO Hans Bestberg on a new initiative to break the digital divide

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos