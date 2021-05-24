Architecture launched for faster AI discovery in health-Med-Tech Innovation





Belfast-based AI data discovery company Sonrai Analytics is launching an architecture aimed at leading to faster and more effective discovery of the key mechanisms and drivers in healthcare enabled by artificial intelligence.

The platform was developed with the support of Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, Cancer Research UK, and the UK innovation agency Innovate UK.

A dedicated AI solution with Dell Technologies’ latest PowerEdge server and NVIDIA GPUs enables Sonrai Analytics to train large numbers of AI models. This is also achieved by the efficient power and cooling provided by APC Schneider and AIOps service partner Securelinx. With this infrastructure, more complex algorithms and architectures can analyze data faster, speed up discovery, and unleash key insights that can lead to healthcare breakthroughs in an innovative test environment. I can.

Dr. Darragh McArt, CEO of Sonrai Analytics, said: The relationships we have built with NVIDIA and Dell in the technology are key to driving and facilitating innovation, enabling Songrai to truly add value to the discovery of patterns within the disease. This state-of-the-art hardware helps take data science and deep learning operations to the next level. This allows our team to apply AI to larger datasets using state-of-the-art algorithms while quickly arriving at the optimal solution.

Currently, large-scale AI experiments can take several days to complete. Data sets for hundreds of patients typically contain terabytes of molecular and imaging data. As the size and complexity of datasets continues to grow, so do the analytical challenges they pose.

George Maybury, Director of Public Sectors in Dell Technologies Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: Performance, availability, and scalability are important for innovative companies like Sonrai Analytics that are leveraging the power of AI to improve patient outcomes. The latest next-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge enables Sonrai Analytics teams to quickly analyze vast amounts of data and accelerate precision medicine development.

Dr. David Crosby, Head of Preventive and Early Detection Research at Cancer Research in the United Kingdom, added: This application of artificial intelligence to data from tissue-based and genomics-based approaches may identify which colorectal cancers are at risk of recurrence and may be helpful. In early detection born due to a bad tumor type that may require additional treatment.

The infrastructure is capable of supporting many AI applications, one potential use of which is through the ACTIONED program jointly funded by Innovate UK and Cancer Research UK, the world’s leading biotechnology companies Roche and Northern Ireland Precision Medicine Center. Within 7 million partnerships with. The AI ​​infrastructure has the ability to support the development of deep learning algorithms that may help transform the treatment of patients with colorectal cancer.

