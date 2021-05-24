Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is an electric pickup truck for businesses





Ford has announced a version of the new F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck, especially for commercial customers. It’s called the F-150 Lightning Pro, and it starts at $ 39,974 for a version with an estimated 230-mile range. An extended range version of the truck, which is expected to earn 300 miles on a full battery, starts at $ 49,974.

Like the retail version of the Electric F-150, Lightning Pro can win many businesses over Ford as long as the company is functioning well when trucks begin shipping in 2022. Fleets across the country are already considering switching to electricity. Vehicles to stay ahead of zero-emission guidelines at the state or federal level, or to take advantage of the need to lower the total cost of owning an electric vehicle. Ford claims that Lightning Pro can reduce maintenance costs and 100,000 miles of usage over eight years compared to the 2.7L EcoBoost F-150.

The F-150 Lightning Pro is one of the only electric trucks for commercial customers.

Multiple electric pickups such as the Tesla Cyber ​​Truck, GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T will be on the market in the next year or two. However, few are specifically targeted at commercial fleets. One of the only examples is an electric pickup truck developed by Ohio startup Lordstown Motors. The truck is set to go into production later this year, starting at around $ 52,000, and the company isn’t close to the track record of a well-established car maker like Ford. Combined with the E-Transit Van, Lightning Pro gives Ford a powerful one-two punch in the fight to electrify the commercial market.

Grid view

There are many obvious differences between the Lightning Pro and retail versions of the Electric F-150 that Ford unveiled last week. As with the retail version, it is only available in a 4-door SuperCrew cab and 5.5-foot bed configuration. Buyers can choose to equip Lightning Pro with standard or extended range batteries. The standard range version has a towing capacity of up to £ 7,700 with the optional towing package, while the extended range can tow up to £ 10,000. Both versions use a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup, with standard range trucks maximizing at an estimated 426 horsepower, while the extended range version is around 563 HP.

Both Lightning Pro trucks have on-board power supplies that can run power tools and other accessories, but buyers have to pay extra for additional outlets (including a 240 volt plug in the bed) and higher total power. There is. The extended range option also comes with an 80 amp charging station to help recharge your truck’s battery overnight. All versions of commercial trucks come with a huge, water-resistant front trunk with 14.1 cubic feet of storage and a unique set of outlets.

However, there is one major difference between the commercial version and the retail version. Lightning Pro comes with Fords commercial telematics software, making it easy for fleet owners to know the location, charge, or status of their vehicle.

It’s actually free for customers and provides insights such as: What is your odometer [at]?? What warning lights and diagnostic trouble codes do you have? And it’s gone to the point of providing preventative and preventative forecasts, says Alex Purdy, Ford’s operations manager. Ford also offers data services that work with other third-party fleet telematics software businesses that may already be up and running, Purdy said.

There are unique challenges

Ford’s fleet software also helps address some of the more unconventional problems that operators may encounter when switching to electric vehicles. For example, some workers take their fleet vehicles home at night, fill their petrol tanks themselves, and get a refund from their employer. Ford was able to help install home chargers for those workers, says Purdy, but the company also allows employers to reimburse workers for the cost of charging at home. I wrote in the fleet software how to do it.

These are the kind of things that make Ford different, says Purdy. We say people know how to use their cars, but there are unique challenges in getting electric cars relevant, useful, and available to commercial customers. So in this case it feels like a hollow one that isn’t really hollow.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos