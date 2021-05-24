Netflix wants to start selling streaming video games





Imagine a game of Castlevania Dracula. It’s never been done, right? (Photo: Netflix)

There are already a lot of shows based on video games, but Netflix seems to want to start selling them too.

Over the past few years, more and more companies have begun to enter the video game industry, and Google and Amazon are creating their own streaming platforms, even if the former give up on the game itself.

It is now believed that Netflix also wants part of the pie. According to a report from The Information, Netflix is ​​keen to expand into the video game market and aims to hire a new executive to oversee its efforts.

According to the information, the name is not mentioned, but the company has already invited veterans in the industry to join Netflix.

The exact details of Netflix’s plans are also unknown, but it seems they are considering selling bundles of games through a subscription service. It’s unclear if they’re streaming or downloaded (probably in a similar way to Apple Arcade).

Netflix is ​​no stranger to interactive entertainment. The service offers experiences such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, a movie that allows viewers to choose how to play the story, and Telltale Games Minecraft: Story Mode versions.

Home to some adaptations of popular video games, including the animated Castlevania Dracula series (currently broadcasting the 4th and final seasons), Dota: Dragons Blood, and two upcoming Resident Evil shows. Needless to say.

Also licensed games based on some of the most popular monopolies. For example, there are several Stranger Things games, and the series intersects with Minecraft, Fortnite, and more recently the seven deadly sins mobile games based on the anime of the same name.

Details: Game

A Netflix spokeswoman said in a statement to Polygon: Members appreciate the variety and quality of the content. That’s why we’ve continued to expand our offerings from series to documentaries, movies, local language originals, and reality TV.

Members also enjoy direct access to their favorite stories through interactive shows such as Bandersnatch and You vs. Wild, and games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel, and All the Boys. So I was excited to do more with interactive entertainment.

We still don’t know how successful Netflix will be with that effort. Both Google and Amazon have shown that it’s far from easy, and the latter also suffers from multiple game cancellations, including the Lord of the Rings MMO.

Details: Why does Castlevania end when the final series drops on Netflix?

Details: The Resident Evil Netflix show is about Wesker kids in New Raccoon City

Details: Stadia is still alive and Kick claims Google

