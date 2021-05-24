



Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai believe that the digital divide is “easier to bridge than most people think.”

“Whenever I travel, including in the United States and around the world, people really want to be part of the digital economy. They want to take part in this journey. They see opportunities. On the other hand, companies are always great. There are many jobs that require digital skills, but often we can’t find people, so we see this gap. We all understand. I think that’s important, “Pichai told Yahoo Finance exclusively. interview.

According to Pichai, a 6-month, 9-month, or 12-month course of digital skills “can have a significant impact on a person’s career.”

In 2017, Google launched the “Grow with Google” initiative. “Everyone in the United States provides the tools and training they need to get a job for free.”

“This is a $ 1 billion commitment over five years. We promised to train tens of millions of people in digital skills,” Pichai added.

The CEO noted the success of the Google IT Career Certificate Program. He said this helped improve the expression in technology.

“We usually use people who don’t participate in the sector. With their career certificates, we can see how it affects their lives, and hopefully we can catalyze the space. That’s what I’m doing. I’m very passionate. ”

Sure, Pichai still thinks college is “very important,” but not everyone has the opportunity for a variety of reasons.

“I think it’s our duty to be able to live a meaningful and fulfilling life without a college degree, and that’s where all the innovation comes in,” he said.

Pichai believes that the future of education requires “continuous learning” and “the ability to improve oneself somewhere throughout the career” for the next generation. Both are “two important perceptions that society needs.”

The story continues

“I think the era of reading once is gone. That’s enough. For many, career shifts will be needed. That’s why continuous skills are important. That’s our digital skill-up effort. I think it’s even telling us. Something in the 6 to 12 month window at some point in your life can be very profound, “Pichai said.

When it comes to improving skills, he added, “you can do more” in the United States.

“Today there are a lot of government grants for education, but not all are true. It’s not enough for the kind of digital skills I’m talking about, so community colleges can play a stronger role. I think we can. Like the Federal Grant Pergrant, we can support all of this. ”

April 27, 2021: Google’s parent company Alphabet made significant profits in the first quarter following the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic. Total sales for the last three months were $ 55.3 billion, an increase of 34% compared to the same period last year. In addition, the company’s net profit surged dramatically-from $ 6.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020 to $ 17.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. -File Photo: zz / STRF / STAR MAX / IPx 20208/14/20 Manhattan Enterprises and Retailers As part of the resumption of Phase 4 in New York City on August 14, 2020, during a global coronavirus pandemic. Certain restrictions have been relaxed. Many large companies were able to survive the financial storm caused by the pandemic, but other retailers struggled to keep their business going. Here is Google’s office in Midtown. (NYC)

Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos