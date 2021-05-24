Tata Technologies and Logistics Partners Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions to Global Supply Chain





Atlanta-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation that drives sustainable and resilient companies. Partners with Tata Technologies, the world’s leading engineering and product development digital services company.

In the new normal, companies face the challenge of mitigating the effects of supply chain disruptions, such as addressing supply and demand uncertainty and maintaining short-term continuity. Supply chain agility and resilience, as well as proper demand planning, are important to improve transparency and concurrency for the supply chain to win the market. This collaboration further enhances Tata Technologies’ powerful digital transformation capabilities throughout the product development value chain and extends the reach of supply chain solutions. This allows Tata Technologies to develop innovative solutions to address the business challenges of the manufacturing industry and deliver better products.

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, took this opportunity to take this opportunity to design, build, manage and manage better products for Tata Technologies, with the vision of engineering a better world. He said it would be possible. Through this global collaboration, we aim to further accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journey by providing targeted digital supply chain solutions that leverage a deep understanding of the manufacturing and logistics solution portfolio.

Keith Charron, COO of Logility, will collaborate with Tata Technologies to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation goals and enable supply chain agility and resilience. We are pleased to work with Tata Technologies to leverage our in-depth knowledge of the manufacturing industry to expand our global presence and help manufacturers meet supply chain challenges.

About Tata Technologies:

Tata Technologies helps drive, fly, build and farm the world by enabling manufacturing clients in the automotive, industrial machinery and aerospace sectors to deliver better products and increase business efficiency. A global engineering and product development digital services company focused on fulfilling our mission. Leads to the development of better products for end customers, the environment and society as a whole. For more information, visit www.tatatechnologies.com to see your digital solution portfolio. Also, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to stay up to date on strategic initiatives.

About logistic

Logility accelerates digital sustainable supply chains, helping companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics, and manage complex global businesses in a more profitable way. I will. Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, improve accuracy, improve operational performance, eliminate business silos, and be visible. Achieves improved sex. Logilitys SaaS-based platforms transform sales and operations planning (S & OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes. Demand, inventory, and replenishment plans. Global sourcing; quality and compliance management. Product lifecycle management; supply and inventory optimization. Manufacturing planning and scheduling. Retail product planning, assortment, and allocation. Logility’s customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is American Software, Inc. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Visit www.logility.com to find out how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster.

Description of future prospects

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that can cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is expected by what is described here. These factors include, but are not limited to, ongoing US and global economic uncertainties, as well as the timing and extent of business recovery. Irregular patterns of company profits. Dependence on a particular market segment or customer. Competitive pressure; market acceptance of our products and services. Technical complexity; undetected software error. Potential product liability or warranty claim. Risks associated with new product development. Challenges and risks associated with the integration of acquired product lines, companies and services. Uncertainty about the feasibility and effectiveness of strategic alliances. American Software, Inc. Ability to require all Securities and Exchange Commissions (SECs) to submit and meet the requirements of Section 404 of the 2002 Servens Oxley Act and the rules and regulations adopted in that section in a timely manner. There are also many other risk factors that may affect our future performance. For more information about the risks and other information that we and American Software may experience, please contact American Software, Inc. See the current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently submitted to the SEC. For more information, see Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc. Please contact us at (626) 657-0013 or send an email to kliu @ amsoftware.com.

Logility is Logility, Inc. Is a registered trademark of. Other products described in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

