Realizing the true value of the cloud as a catalyst for innovation

The cloud has proven to be a turnkey tactic that helps businesses gain insights from real-time data, enhance decision-making, and take advantage of new opportunities to innovate and differentiate quickly.

The cloud can be seen as a new era of innovation boosters at the heart of system resiliency, infrastructure modernization, agility, and competitive advantage for the future. As Satya Nadella says, in the past there was hardware, software, and platforms, and applications on top of it. Now they are getting confused. It’s all confused by the move to the cloud.

5 Ways The Cloud Accelerates Innovation

According to McKinsey’s findings, 75% of cloud projections are driven by innovation, and cloud core value is $ 430 billion in cost and risk savings, while innovation-driven growth is 7,700. It is estimated at $ 100 million.

1. Flexibility with the Cloud OpEx model: The cloud provides a pay-as-you-go model. This means that you can replace your previous upfront investment in IT that was squeezing CapEx as needed. The move to the OpEx model gives more room to stream funds into experiments and experiences, which will have a significant impact on the growth of the entire enterprise.

2. PaaS features reduce time to market: Evergreen application runtimes, scalability, restoring force, APIs, databases as services, and PaaS features in the area of ​​observability allow software engineers to focus on all core functionality. I will. This means that you don’t spend too much time on aspects of scalability, resilience, patch management, provisioning and deployment, and automation. With proper governance, PaaS can simplify the application development life cycle and speed time to market.

3. Democratization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): Data and AI / ML are invaluable, but can be complex and costly for most businesses. Cloud technology is helping to fill this gap by making it easily accessible to those in need of this intelligence. The cloud has democratized AI / ML knowledge and is no longer restricted to siled groups of data scientists and specialists.

4. Broad ecosystem and solution marketplace benefits: These options enable mutual collaboration between multiple partners and ISVs, accelerating solution development. New products and services can be built quickly in the cloud (like the Lego block model). This provides a fast, low-risk way to benefit from innovative technologies and strategies such as hyperscalers and third parties. It has great value creation potential to grow your core business and customer base while expanding your portfolio.

5. Industry-Specific Cloud Blueprints for Innovation and Growth: Such blueprints provide higher return on investment across innovation, compliance, growth acceleration, digital transformation, and cost transformation essentials. Provide. Companies servicing sectors such as healthcare, finance and insurance can focus and personalize on creating value-differentiated products that meet demand.

Seven Mantras to Realize True Cloud Value for Innovation

Here are my top 7 tips for understanding how to approach cloud innovation:

1. Prioritize use cases in line with your business strategy: Every business must have a “priority of purpose” for what it wants to achieve in the cloud. It is imperative to bring together business and IT teams to bridge the gap between higher-level and technical goals so that everyone can share the same strategic vision. Embrace a culture of innovation that accepts even failure in transparent transformation.

2. Leverage cloud-native design and cloud economics: Today, when it comes to the cloud, “lifting and shifting” is not enough. Being cloud-native requires both technical and organizational changes, but in the long run, it’s easier to scale, faster to deploy, and more resilient to results. Cloud economics can help you further optimize your spending by focusing on the right growth opportunities that lead to innovative ideas.

3. Being disruptive: Enterprises need to be a front runner in unexplored markets, products, or services by carefully leveraging AI, ML, and cloud models. Companies such as Netflix, Airbnb, and Uber have taken calculated risks and used the cloud to differentiate themselves. Rather than jumping to their final destination in one fell swoop, companies need to pursue a slow but steady path to progress, rethinking the future of their business with new products and services. The important thing is that if you are not confused yourself, you can be confused.

4. Design Security and Compliance: Companies effectively deploy people, process, and technology security controls in line with regulatory and government compliance measures to adapt to customer preferences for responsible brands and sustainable products. need to do it. According to a McKinsey study, “By 2030, enterprises will lose about $ 650 billion as a result of system downtime and cybersecurity breaches. With a more resilient architecture, the cloud is a migrated application. Downtime can be reduced by about 57%. “

5. Plan how to extend your POC / pilot to production: Business leaders should consider splitting their innovation journey into a series of smaller, more manageable initiatives. However, knowing the potential for making the right decisions for every cloud project is essential, so you need to design and plan to move your pilot to production.

6. Pre-adopt DevOps and Everything-As-Code: Throughout the infrastructure, security, app configuration, network, security, and documentation are the basic blocks of large-scale experimentation. This helps define best practices for your organization and ensures that they are met with minimal effort. Streamlined and standardized processes also help to seamlessly extend operations.

7. Co-development and co-investment with hyperscalers and SI partners: The cloud facilitates coworking, co-creation, and co-innovation inside and outside the organization. Enterprises don’t have to be stand-alone, doing everything alone. Consider working with an experienced and trusted hyperscale cloud partner to help your business move up the value chain. Establish a central innovation management platform that properly combines gamification, hackathons, and purposeful experiments.

Today, “hesitation in innovation” is not an option. As companies restructure their future responsible and resilient business strategies, they need to innovate and rethink creatively and quickly. Therefore, leveraging the cloud is the basis of success. From “cloud as an option” to cloud-first, companies bring together all the elements to innovate data, people, technology, processes, and partners under one streamlined approach. We need to move on to thinking.

