Apple Silicon M2 Chip Coming to the New Mac Wave





According to a recent report, Apple’s more powerful “M2” chip will ride the wave of the new Mac, bringing significant performance and efficiency improvements to a variety of new models.

Bloomberg’s Mark Garman previously said Apple is working on a high-end Apple silicon chip that is expected to “significantly outperform” the latest Macs with Intel chips. He explained that the M series chips are even better. More ambitious than expected. ” Gurman explained that the new chip will be “several times faster” than the current chip that Apple uses on high-end Intel-based machines.

Following the M1 chip, Apple’s next-generation custom silicon chip is tentatively set to be called the “M2” chip, according to supply chain sources. According to Garman, the chip will be implemented in future 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as well as high-end versions of the Mac mini.

Bloomberg is Apple’s next-generation chip for the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, an iteration of the “M1” chip, with a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, 16 cores or 32. Core GPU option.

The next-generation Apple silicon chip also seems to support up to 64GB of memory, compared to the current up to 16GB. This matches the current Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro available with up to 64GB of RAM.

The new chip is also said to support additional Thunderbolt ports to extend connectivity. The Mac mini, which was criticized for having only two Thunderbolt ports in the M1 variant released last year, will especially benefit from the added connectivity.

The more powerful M-series chips will also be implemented in high-end versions of the MacBook Air and entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pros, Gurman said. This chip, now codenamed “Staten”, seems to contain the same eight cores as the “M1” chip, but runs faster. The chip also contains a large number of graphics cores in a 9 or 10 core configuration.

The ‌M2‌ chip is expected to bring significant performance and efficiency improvements to future Macs. According to Apple, with an 8-core CPU, up to 8-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, unified memory architecture, etc., the “M1” chip delivers up to 3.5x faster system performance and up to 6x faster graphics performance. I will. , And up to 15 times faster machine learning, while delivering up to 2 times longer battery life than previous generation Macs. Similar performance breakthroughs are expected from the next Apple Silicon Chip for Mac.

According to Nikkei Asia, Apple’s custom silicon chips for Mac began production in April. It takes at least three months to build the processor, and new Mac series may begin shipping to Apple as early as July.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos