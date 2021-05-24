HomePod to get support for Apple’s lossless audio





Last week, Apple announced the June launch of two new uncompressed streaming layers on its Apple Music streaming service: lossless audio (up to 24 bits at 48kHz) and high-definition lossless (up to 24bit at 192kHz). But only a few days later, it became clear that none of Apple’s headphones and speakers could support even the basic lossless options-a surprising omission, especially for the premium AirPods Max.

However, new information from the Apple Support documentation now indicates that both the HomePod and HomePod mini will get lossless support in future software updates.

“HomePod and HomePod mini now use AAC to guarantee excellent audio quality,” the documentation says. “Lossless support will be provided in a future software update.”

On the other hand, this document seems to suggest that AirPods Max has some support for the lossless tier (unlike previous reports), but only if it’s plugged in. The word “completely” in the last sentence below is at least some of the benefits of a lossless upgrade.

“AirPods Max can be connected to devices that play lossless and high-resolution lossless recordings with exceptional audio quality,” the document states. “But given the cable analog-to-digital conversion, playback isn’t completely lossless.” [Italics added by Macworld.]

Does AirPods Max (if plugged in) actually play lossless tracks with higher quality standards than non-lossless tracks, even if the full quality threshold isn’t reached on fully supported hardware? I sent an email to Apple asking for an explanation. We’re also asking for an approximate time frame for HomePod owners to expect lossless support to be added to software updates.

By the way, the reason AirPods Max can’t support lossless wireless is due to the limitations of the Bluetooth wireless standard. Even Bluetooth 5.0 does not have enough capacity to carry uncompressed streaming audio. This also means that other AirPods models that don’t offer a wired connection option can’t support lossless.

This article was originally published in Macworld Sweden. Translated by David Price.

