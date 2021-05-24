Young employees believe that working from home is influencing development





According to a survey, one-third of employees under the age of 35 are concerned that they are professionally lagging behind their colleagues (Photo: Getty).

There are certainly benefits to working from home.

You don’t have to dress up in the morning and you can spend your time without the money you can save from commuting, homemade lunch or coffee.

However, many seem to be struggling with the new WFH lifestyle at the professional level.

According to a recent survey by Soffos, a significant number of UK workers feel that they have missed the opportunity to develop their professional skills since working from home.

Of the 1,235 people surveyed, 22% say employers have invested in developing professional skills since the outbreak of the pandemic.

And especially the young workers who feel this most.

According to a survey, one-third (34%) of employees under the age of 35 are worried that they are lagging behind their peers, who have specialized skills and knowledge.

This number is fairly low for older employees, with 21% aged 35-54 and 12% aged 55 and over raising this as a problem.

That’s clearly affecting people’s minds, as 31% under the age of 35 said they would even consider quitting their jobs next year if employers didn’t invest more aggressively in professional development.

Many have thrived on new teleworking jobs, but there are also concerns about how remote work will be affected by the potential impact of mentoring, shadowing, and training opportunities. ..

Almost half (46%) say they have less opportunity to learn from and collaborate with colleagues, and 37% say they are hesitant to ask managers for support and guidance during a pandemic.

Donna Stephenson, Director of Commercial Development at Soffos, commented on the findings: The first young employees of a career journey can get the most out of collaboration with colleagues. Important knowledge and skills are acquired through training sessions and organic daily collaboration with peers.

According to our research, it is precisely this lack of practical mentorship and guidance that young employees struggle with while working from home. Many companies have tried to provide training online, but obviously this has often not affected.

How to make sure you don’t miss out on professional development Working from home shouldn’t be a barrier to development (Photo: Getty)

Susie Roberts, executive coach and founder of HR consultant Hunter Roberts, describes several ways to avoid falling into radar while working from home.

Make yourself visible

Susys’s first tip is to stay as visible as possible and speak out about your success, even if it’s not physical.

She says: Make sure you schedule one-on-one with your boss on a regular basis and update them about what you are doing. Don’t unnecessarily email each time you complete a task, as they are time stretched like everyone else. However, tell them to schedule one-on-one on a regular basis so that they can discuss their progress and report on themselves. success.

Don’t be afraid to speak up about your achievements, as those who are doing well, especially women, just have a habit of getting things done. Others will be, and they will be those who are assigned for progress.

Come up with new solutions and market various projects

Susie adds that it’s important to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

She explains: If you have the ability, ask if you can take on something else or something new. Or, if you have an idea for a new method, suggest it.

Don’t be afraid to propose new ways of working, as companies want to nurture and hire more and more prosperous people. It’s important to show a growth mindset rather than a fixed mindset, and people need to rethink how they do business in ways they’ve never seen before. Please lead.

Details: UK proposes round table format

When you’re attending a meeting, make sure you’re actively contributing so people can see your volume, Susie says.

However, of course, it can be difficult to notice in a Zoom call.

She adds: If it is inherited or discussed repeatedly, we suggest a round table format that gives everyone the opportunity to discuss in turn, or host a meeting and set the agenda yourself.

Network, network, network

Get networking, as meeting people with different experiences in your field will help you on your journey to professional development.

Susie: Introduce the people you meet to your line managers, explain how they can add value, and discuss new ideas you’ve heard at networking meetings.

Again, make it visible. Make sure you appear to be actively pushing and stretching yourself. You will be noticed.

